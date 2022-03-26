Napa Journal: The neighbors on the hill throw a party

When the house on the hill across from us changed hands two years ago I feared the worst. It would be just our luck to get second-homers.

Our street has been a magnet for such. They’re a strange breed. You never know what you’re getting.

In this case, we got an elderly Asian couple who didn’t speak English and didn’t seem to go anywhere.

They were as quiet as church mice.

I was stumped. Why would folks pay $2.57 million, according to public records, for a 3,660-square-foot house overlooking the humble Courtney abode?

Months later the Asians disappeared, moving trucks arrived and a Tesla began making appearances.

Then a bocci court got built on the slope facing us and we occasionally heard sounds of merriment.

We were still clueless as to who/what was going on across the street. No one came off the hill to take walks. If they had, I might have waved hi.

Earlier this month there was a knock on the door. A friendly gent said he represented Tim and Jody – the new people on the hill. They were inviting us to a Sunday afternoon get-acquainted party.

A party for neighbors? It sounded lovely.

It also sounded devious. Were we being bought off? Did they not want us to call the police when the party for their out-of-town friends got rowdy?

Something fishy was going on, I was certain of it.

The Sunday before the party a written invite appeared in our mailbox from Tim and Jody. They had wanted to host a neighborhood event sooner, they said, but the pandemic had kept them hunkered down. We should bring our own chairs, snacks and drinks. A Napa band, ROAD ELEVEN, would be performing.

Cheryl and I looked at each other in disbelief. Could it be that our new neighbors are the world’s friendliest people? Second-home sociopaths wouldn’t do something like this.

Cheryl got diverted by a family matter, so I marched up the hill at the appointed hour by myself. I carried a nosegay of forsythia as a friendship offering.

I was halfway up the driveway when a friendly female voice called out: Kevin?

I froze in place. Jody?

How did the hostess come to greet me as Kevin when we’d never met? To my surprise, the new people not only subscribe to the Register but Jody reads my Sunday columns – even the one where I railed against second homers. Ouch!

Their party was wonderful, attracting several dozen neighbors who in many cases hadn’t talked to each other in years. There was a lot of catching up to do.

The Tempels said they’re still living in San Jose 10 percent of the time, but will fully move to Napa when Tim retires.

They love everything about wine country, Jody said. They’d been coming up four or five weekends a year, but “it was never enough.” Napa reminds her of the small town in Iowa where she and her husband grew up. You can see the stars here, she said. In San Jose you can’t.

I stayed for two and a half hours. I came off the hill in a state of social euphoria. I’d talked more deeply to people on my street than I had in years – in some cases, ever.

Jody and Tim are the real deal, I told Cheryl. They radiate positivity. They’re not like their curmudgeonly neighbor – me.

As for that elderly Asian couple? It was a short-term lease until Tim and Jody were ready to move in.

I told Jody I’d be writing this column. She said she wouldn’t miss it for the world. She loves the Register.

Kevin can be reached at kfcourtney@yahoo.com.