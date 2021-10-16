Napa Journal: The peril of having a journalist neighbor

But I TOTALLY understand why you’d want one. No one dislikes power disruptions more than I do.

They were a little stunned, yet it made sense the newspaper guy next door would do something like this. That’s been his MO over the years.

And so I wrote the column. When Cheryl read it in the Sunday paper, she gave it a thumb’s up, but not way up. How are the neighbors going to take it? she worried.

A day passed. Two days passed. I heard nothing from the owners of the whole-house generator.

Maybe they decided not to read the column and spare themselves some misery? Maybe they’re so angry they’re working with a lawyer on the best way to respond? Maybe they’re deciding to turn on the whole-house generator again this very night … just because.

My first post-column contact with the neighbors came a week later. The guy neighbor was shoveling rocks out of his pickup truck as I was hand-watering azaleas along our property line.

I asked about the rocks. He talked about the rocks.

Neither of us mentioned the column.

Our status as neighbors was ambiguous, but encouraging. At least he wasn’t throwing rocks at me.