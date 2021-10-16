Napa Journal: The peril of having a journalist neighbor

What to do when you have a neighbor problem? Loud music, say, or a dog that won’t stop barking.
Direct contact is one approach, assuming that you and the neighbor are still talking.
In extreme situations, it’s probably OK to bypass the neighbor and call the police.
Columnist Courtney saw American Canyon in a new light after working there for six days.
But people who write a column for their community newspaper have an utterly irresistible option: Share with readers. The vexation becomes public entertainment.
This scenario played out earlier this month when my household endured 13 hours of bone-thumping racket from a neighbor’s new whole-home generator. As soon as the power went out at 1 a.m. — a downed power line — the generator began to roar and didn’t stop until mid-afternoon.
I couldn’t believe my bad/good luck. Bad because nobody wants their Sunday peace and quiet shattered. Good because this home generator would be perfect column fodder in an era of PG&E power unreliability.
Do I alert my neighbors that they and their generator are in my column crosshairs? Of course I do. I’m not an assassin with a pen.
I walked over with trepidation. They’re not going to want to hear this.
They invited me inside. As we stood in the foyer, I explained that I’d be writing about the outage and their new whole-house generator. It’s so very loud. It messed with sleep. It messed with our daytime activities. It was just so unpleasant.
But I TOTALLY understand why you’d want one. No one dislikes power disruptions more than I do.
They were a little stunned, yet it made sense the newspaper guy next door would do something like this. That’s been his MO over the years.
And so I wrote the column. When Cheryl read it in the Sunday paper, she gave it a thumb’s up, but not way up. How are the neighbors going to take it? she worried.
A day passed. Two days passed. I heard nothing from the owners of the whole-house generator.
Maybe they decided not to read the column and spare themselves some misery? Maybe they’re so angry they’re working with a lawyer on the best way to respond? Maybe they’re deciding to turn on the whole-house generator again this very night … just because.
My first post-column contact with the neighbors came a week later. The guy neighbor was shoveling rocks out of his pickup truck as I was hand-watering azaleas along our property line.
I asked about the rocks. He talked about the rocks.
Neither of us mentioned the column.
Our status as neighbors was ambiguous, but encouraging. At least he wasn’t throwing rocks at me.
I reported this encounter back to Cheryl. The neighbor and I just spoke and no fireworks, I said. If he was mortally offended by my writing, he didn’t show it.
Another week passed. The elephant in the neighborhood roamed free.
Last Monday our neighborhood power went out again, this time at noon on a day when high winds were predicted.
The power failed just as I was trying to toast bread. The toaster wouldn’t light up … and then I heard the thrum of that dreaded whole house generator next door.
Weirdly, the generator roared for a couple of minutes, then turned off. And it stayed off the entire three hours of the outage.
What the heck?
I spied my neighbor in his driveway. I decided to jump right in. What’s up with the generator? I asked. Why aren’t you using it?
They’d turned it off, he said. They would certainly need electricity in a couple of hours, but not just yet.
Was this out of consideration for us? Had they read The Column?
They had. Probably not the most pleasant experience of their lives, but instructive. And no, we were now not mortal enemies.
My relief was profound. I’d committed an act of journalism on a neighbor, yet our relationship had survived.
Let me say it again. I am so lucky to live on my street. I am so lucky to have the sweetest neighbors.
Kevin can be reached at kfcourtney@yahoo.com.