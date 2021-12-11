Napa Journal: The woman who changed the face of Napa

A Canadian writer new to Napa spoke in 1979 at a banquet for junior high journalism students. She electrified her audience.

“Her entire being is bustling with energy,” a student journalist would report in the pages of the Napa Register.

The speaker was Moira Johnston who the month before had authored a 22-page spread in National Geographic: “Napa, California’s Valley of the Wine.”

In vivid prose, Moira presented the valley as a Shangri-La for its natural beauty, its wine and the people who lived here.

It was a smashing writeup and exceptional for its time. In 1979 Napa Valley was relatively new to the world stage, having had to reconstitute itself after Prohibition. Local wines had recently bested the French at the now-famous Judgement of Paris winetasting.

For her National Geographic article, Moira had interviewed key figures behind the wine industry’s rebirth such as Louis Martini, Warren Winiarski, Robert Mondavi and Jack Davies. She presented the dilemma that has only sharpened since: If you preserve Napa Valley as an exceptional place, how do you fend off the onslaught of people who will want to come here?

Moira would return to make Napa her permanent home, then lead citizen efforts to control Napa River flooding in a way that would be a big win for the environment, public recreation and downtown development.

This column is a tribute of sorts to Moira who recently passed away.

I was a young journalist when we first met in the ‘70s. To say “her entire being is bustling with energy” was no exaggeration. I didn’t have half of her exuberance for life.

She’d just written an article for New West magazine, “Are You Driving on Killer Tires?” about a road trip with her family on I-5 when a tire on her Ford wagon blew out. Fortunately, no one was hurt, but Moira discovered that other Firestone 500s were similarly self-destructing. Her story contributed to Firestone recalling 14 million defective tires.

As she told the Register, “An angry mother with a byline was more lethal to Firestone that media reports or Ralph Nader attacks.”

When Moira next appeared on my radar, she’d settled permanently in Napa and had married physician Alvin Lee Block. They took up life together in a home with a dock on the Napa River.

This river proximity contributed to her legacy project: Saving the Napa River from federal flood control.

Traditionally, the feds prevented flooding by straightjacketing rivers in hardened channels. Not particularly good for fish. Not particularly good for aesthetics.

Yet some sort of flood control was needed. Napa was founded in the mid-19 century as a port city. This proximity to water meant that homes and businesses got soaked after deluges.

Moira helped form a community coalition that enlisted experts and politicians behind a “living river” design. Where possible, provide a widened flood plain where high water can safely spread. Turn some of these features into parks. Where necessary, build low floodwalls.

Local voters passed a sales tax to support this vision; the feds contributed their share. Nothing about the river in central Napa today resembles conditions pre-21st century.

While advocating for the Napa River, Moira turned out a New York Times bestseller, “The Bodyguard’s Story,” with Trevor Rees-Jones, Princess Diana’s bodyguard on the day of her fatal crash.

This project was cloaked in secrecy, she told the Register. Outwardly, she was sociable Moira enjoying her lattes at ABC bakery. But back at home, she was journalist Moira working on an insider’s story about a tragedy that still grips the cultural imagination.

This was all very Moira, a woman of diverse passions.

Many writers are seduced by wine country. They drop in and tell a bit of our story.

Moira also came to write, but ended up settling here. Her energy and environmental consciousness helped change our history.

Kevin can be reached at kfcourtney@yahoo.com.