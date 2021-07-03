Napa Journal: Time to call the plumber

When I called at 8 a.m., our plumber picked up. He had a couple of jobs booked that morning, then he’d be right out.

A calm came over me. Things were under control or soon would be.

I revisited the fire sprinkler box. It had filled with water overnight, but it wasn’t overflowing. Unless the leak was now feeding an underground river, I took this as a good sign.

That afternoon the plumber arrived in a big box truck. I greeted him as I would a lifeguard about to pull me out of treacherous surf.

He got down on his knee pads and poked around the hole That’s an electrical conduit, he said. The other is water. Fixing the leak amid this jumble will be a delicate business.

He marked a square the size of four shoeboxes on the concrete and said a cutting team would be out to open things up.

In the meantime, should we be turning off our water service at every opportunity to conserve?

Not necessary, he said. It’s a small leak.

The cutting team did not show up that afternoon. Nor the next day. Or the five days after that.

The silence was unnerving. We were living with an active water leak!