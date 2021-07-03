Napa Journal: Time to call the plumber

The spot of water on the concrete behind our garage was small, but its location next to the fire sprinkler box screamed trouble.
Instead of freaking, I decided to calmly monitor the situation.
The spot was still there the next day. Even larger.
My mind went to a dark place. I relived the trauma of January 2020 when we found a stream flowing from our property’s water meter — a real gusher, on a Saturday afternoon, a time when most plumbers do not answer their
phones.
This new leak was no gusher. Or was it?
I took the lid off the fire sprinkler box. It was filled with dirt — soggy dirt — that had washed in over the decades.
Carefully, I dug it out, revealing two kinds of PVC piping, a red shutoff valve, and seeping water.
This leak was the real deal: Difficult and expensive to repair. My mind could already hear the sound of jackhammering.
It was now after hours. I would have to wait until morning to call the plumber — our hero — who saved the day following the 2020 blowout.
Sleep was fitful. I couldn’t believe our bad luck. Yet another messy plumbing problem. During a drought when every drop of water counts.
When I called at 8 a.m., our plumber picked up. He had a couple of jobs booked that morning, then he’d be right out.
A calm came over me. Things were under control or soon would be.
I revisited the fire sprinkler box. It had filled with water overnight, but it wasn’t overflowing. Unless the leak was now feeding an underground river, I took this as a good sign.
That afternoon the plumber arrived in a big box truck. I greeted him as I would a lifeguard about to pull me out of treacherous surf.
He got down on his knee pads and poked around the hole That’s an electrical conduit, he said. The other is water. Fixing the leak amid this jumble will be a delicate business.
He marked a square the size of four shoeboxes on the concrete and said a cutting team would be out to open things up.
In the meantime, should we be turning off our water service at every opportunity to conserve?
Not necessary, he said. It’s a small leak.
The cutting team did not show up that afternoon. Nor the next day. Or the five days after that.
The silence was unnerving. We were living with an active water leak!
Wanting to compensate for the water loss, I shortened the duration of several yard irrigation stations. If this were a chapter in an action novel, it would be titled, “Kevin fights back.”
I also monitored our water meter out by the sidewalk. The dial wasn’t spinning madly.
I took this as great news. (Only much later did I visit the city’s website. That’s when I discovered I was reading the meter all wrong.)
Finally, I called the plumber again. Remember me?
Who are you again? he asked.
It seems he’d been busy. And there had been a heatwave. It’s hard for the cutting team to work in torrid weather, he said.
At 7:20 the next morning the cutters showed up. They turned off the water, then I could hear them attacking the concrete behind the garage with power tools. Meanwhile, I cowered in the house out of view.
Later I witnessed the box truck arriving … then departing. And the cutters also did some coming and going, while pausing to eat a pizza under the shade of a neighbor’s live oak.
I stayed out of their way for six hours, imaging good things — expensive good things — and bad things — expensive bad things.
Then, without fanfare, the water came back on and everyone was gone.
I tiptoed behind the garage. The scene was amazingly tidy … and dry. A new valve control box sat in a slab of new concrete.
Our hero and his team had done good.
Now I’m hunkered back inside. Waiting for the bill.
Kevin can be reached at kfcourtney@yahoo.com.