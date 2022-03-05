Napa Journal: To mask or not to mask

Wearing a COVID mask isn’t onerous if, like me, you’ve rarely had to put one on.

Working at the Register, I had to mask in only a few office areas. In my leisure, I rarely went into enclosed public spaces. In coffee houses, I dropped my cover the instant I sat down.

Some weeks I’d be masked for less than 30 minutes TOTAL — a freakishly low number. I spend that much time daily on dental care. A front-line worker I was not.

Yet I always felt virtuous masked. Look at that Kevin Courtney. Doing his part!

And now the rules have changed (yet again). With the Omicron threat diminishing, masking in public places is again mostly optional. If you’re not elderly, immunocompromised or with chronic conditions – or living with those who are — you can enjoy the freedom.

Hearing this news first from Gov. Newsom and then the CDC, I did not immediately shout hallelujah. Was this a cave to public opinion that is increasingly tired of mask mandate? Did it make sense for me?

Cheryl was skeptical. She’s a health care professional. Masks are second nature for her.

I worried about “the look” as much as the science. If I walked through a masked crowd with my honker on naked display, would I be perceived negatively? Look, there goes an anti-masker!

Then again, my beard is white. Masked or not, I might resemble a vulnerable senior citizen. Look at that poor soul, bravely battling an existential threat as he tries to live a life.

The first weekend under the less rigorous masking recommendations, we went to the Fairfield Costco. Not only was there no masking requirement posted at the entrance, but there was no COVID post of any type.

We masked up anyway. We didn’t know what conditions we’d find inside.

To my surprise, the majority of shoppers were still masking. Maybe 90 percent. This crowd seemingly hadn’t gotten the word. Or like us, they were testing the waters.

Perhaps too cautiously?

Applying the latest public health thinking, I noted that the Costco space was huge. As big as an aircraft hangar. We humans were like tiny ants. Our exhales diffused into the building’s vastness.

Functionally, wasn’t this indoor space like the great outdoors? That’s when an impish voice in my head said, Take off your mask. You need not be a herd animal.

And so I did.

It was weird. I floated down uncrowded aisles feeling like an alien from an unmasked planet, yet no one reacted to my facial nakedness. Did they not see me?

Standing out from a crowd of mostly masked shoppers was not particularly pleasant. What did they know that I didn’t? I wanted to fit in.

Cheryl wore her mask the whole time. She didn’t have to debate her place in the public realm.

Since then I’ve gone to Starbucks a few times where the baristas were still wearing masks, but the customers split 60-40, with more still masked than not. That was a week ago. Today I’m betting the unmasked are in the majority.

On her latest shopping outing, Cheryl overheard two guys discuss whether to mask up before entering a store. “Let’s just be polite,” one said.

So simple, so wise, said Cheryl, who continues to mask up.

Last weekend I stood in a chilly early morning line outside Model Bakery. Eighteen out of 20 people were not masked.

This is the tourist crowd, I thought. They’re in the Napa Valley to have a good time. Masking was winter 2021. This is spring 2022.

I was one of the 18 unmasked.

I’m looking for opportunities to move on.

Kevin can be reached at kfcourtney@yahoo.com.