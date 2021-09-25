Napa Journal: What makes American Canyon special

What do I really know about American Canyon other than what I read in the papers and the snide comments you sometimes hear from people living further north?
Despite my near half-century living in the city of Napa, my answer is not much. Except for the once or twice I’ve dropped into a Starbucks, I’ve hardly set foot there.
AmCan is a town I cruise through … or rather, inch my way through if I’m traveling on 29 during peak traffic.
It carries the stigma of not being truly “wine country,” of not being one of the county’s historic cities, of being too adjacent to Vallejo, a place with more than its share of urban woes.
I got assigned to spend six days earlier this month as an election worker at the American Canyon Vote Center. I reported for duty as might a foreign correspondent facing the big unknown.
The center was at the Holiday Inn Express Hotel & Suites. My fellow election workers and I bunched up in the Cabernet conference room, next to the patio, the swimming pool and roar of highway traffic.
To Napa snobs, I’ll admit that the Holiday Inn Express was not as fancy as their Archer or Westin. Limos did not come and go all day, picking up guests for winery visits.
But the operation offered plenty of amenities at a budget price. The staff was friendly, the breakfast buffet for guests and election workers had some of us coming back for seconds.
And just outside the hotel’s front door lay surprises at every turn. I know because I walked the neighborhood on my morning and afternoon breaks and every lunch hour.
A new American Canyon is emerging on the east side of the highway. Several high-end apartment developments, a center with a dozen casual food operations, a smattering of retail and the almost legendary Wal-Mart Supercenter.
The Wal-Mart is humongous (I walked it.). It’s also notorious for the police chases that originate from its parking lot (I didn’t see any.).
But to say this is to miss the larger picture: The center swarms with shoppers and diners happy to get what they want at a price they can afford in an upbeat environment that’s efficiently laid out and nicely landscaped.
But it’s car-centered, you say? Is that any way for a town to develop? True, but how many Napa shoppers bike to Target or the Oxbow?
Wal-Mart’s address is 7011 Main St. Affixing a “Main Street” address to such a behemoth struck my ears as a little peculiar, too, but AmCan is planning more of a traditional town center nearby at its cement plant ruins. Cool stuff is coming.
More significant than the city’s brick and mortar features are the residents, by far the most ethnically/racially diverse in Napa County. Napa County made sure the Vote Center staff included workers who spoke Spanish and Tagalog to serve them.
Nearly 250 people voted in person on Election Day. It was a parade of humanity such as I would never encounter in my west Napa neighborhood, or in the Napa Register newsroom over the decades.
California is now a minority-majority state. In Napa County, American Canyon is a beachhead for this demographic change.
At the end of my Vote Center shifts, I’d pack up my gear and make the trek on Highway 29 back to Napa. In off-peak conditions, I made the trip in as few as 17 minutes.
Cheryl would ask me how my day had gone. American Canyon is something else, I would say.
The vistas are bigger, the breezes more constant. It has the most elegant Starbucks I’ve ever visited. Dunkin’ Donuts lived up to its reputation. The Wal-Mart is bigger than big.
And the people — they’re the new America.
Kevin can be reached at kfcourtney@yahoo.com.