Napa Journal: What makes American Canyon special

What do I really know about American Canyon other than what I read in the papers and the snide comments you sometimes hear from people living further north?

Despite my near half-century living in the city of Napa, my answer is not much. Except for the once or twice I’ve dropped into a Starbucks, I’ve hardly set foot there.

AmCan is a town I cruise through … or rather, inch my way through if I’m traveling on 29 during peak traffic.

It carries the stigma of not being truly “wine country,” of not being one of the county’s historic cities, of being too adjacent to Vallejo, a place with more than its share of urban woes.

I got assigned to spend six days earlier this month as an election worker at the American Canyon Vote Center. I reported for duty as might a foreign correspondent facing the big unknown.

The center was at the Holiday Inn Express Hotel & Suites. My fellow election workers and I bunched up in the Cabernet conference room, next to the patio, the swimming pool and roar of highway traffic.

To Napa snobs, I’ll admit that the Holiday Inn Express was not as fancy as their Archer or Westin. Limos did not come and go all day, picking up guests for winery visits.