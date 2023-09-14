I turned, surprised. The question both startled and worried me, partly because it wasn’t true, and partly because it was someone I assumed knew how we worked. She was, after all, a member of our community editorial board.

“Why don’t you have any local news in the paper on so many days of the week now?”

Another member of the board nodded.

“Well,” I replied, “we have local news on the website throughout the week and weekend. We only print the paper three days a week now, though.”

The board member was insistent.

“No. I am talking about the website. The paper only has wire stories on certain days.”

“Do you mean the e-edition?” I asked. “That’s part of the website, but it’s not the only part.”

“The e-edition isn’t the website?” she asked.

“It’s only part of it. Breaking news, updates, photo galleries and all sorts of things are only on the main part of the website, NapaValleyRegister.com, not the e-edition.”

“Oh,” she said. “I guess I only look at the e-edition.”

Sometimes, maybe oftentimes, it feels as though there is a generational divide among the readers of the paper. The main core of our print subscribers are older and some, it seems, have been grudgingly dragged into the digital age. (Or, at least, that’s the sense I get from my voicemails and, on occasion, handwritten letters.)

This is a challenge, of course, since any organization of pretty much any type needs to grow in order to survive. This means we need to deliver news in ways that Gen-Zers, Millennials and Gen-Xers want to read them in addition to our main Boomer audience.

But constantly looking to the future means we’re not always living in the present, which any practitioner of mindfulness will tell you is itself a losing strategy. In an effort to make things a little clearer, I think it’s as good a time as any to talk about the different versions of the paper that show up both physically and online, how they’re different, and why we do the things we do.

The exchange above came after a recent meeting of the board, made up of some of the most engaged, intelligent and thoughtful people in our community. If there are members of that body who don’t fully understand the difference in the editions, it strikes me there are far, far more out there than I had realized.

So, here’s the breakdown of the different versions of the stories we produce, where to find them and why we do what we do.

The e-edition is a replica of the paper, one that you flip through like you would a physical one. We have a four-section, locally-focused printed and e-edition on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays. However, on Sundays, Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays, there is a single section e-edition that primarily has regional and national stories. There is no printed paper on those days.

Both are separate from the website, NapaValleyRegister.com, which is where we post local items daily. This is where you'll find breaking news — and any updates — as well as photo galleries and videos in addition to all of the items you would also see in the printed or e-edition.

If you only read the e-edition, as I discovered some people do, you would think we only report on Napa County three days a week. But that's not the case. But why do we not have local news in the e-editions on the other days of the week?

One of the things I heard on many occasions from readers was the desire to have the print edition primarily, if not solely, Napa County-related items — doubly so on the front page. With a reduced print schedule, this is now possible — something that wasn’t before given our staffing. This is reflected in the e-editions on those days.

Given how stories are, again, posted to the website daily, I felt we were still providing the information in a timely way — just in different formats.

My belief and understanding had been that people had a particular interest in the physical, printed copy of the paper — not the e-edition specifically, something I long considered an adjunct to the real thing. My personal news diet includes checking the websites, not the e-editions, of my preferred national, regional and local sties multiple times a day. I assumed that fit with others’ habits as well.

This, as I have learned, is not necessarily the case. There are a significant number of people who think the e-edition is the entirety of the website, and that we’re been shirking our duties. This column is to, hopefully, make this a bit clearer. Again, the most updated and live, if you will, information will always be on the main website, NapaValleyRegister.com.

People should, of course, read the paper in whatever way suits them best. However, they should also understand they may be missing out on important news or updates.

For example, we reported on a water main break near Soscol and Lincoln avenues that happened on Monday afternoon. That was still an issue on Tuesday and Wednesday, something an e-edition only reader wouldn’t have discovered until the next print edition.

This is why I love the flexibility of our website, which serves to both compliment and occasionally supplant the print edition. I urge people to check both to get the full experience. I believe you find it worth your time.