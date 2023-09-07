The Napa Valley Register, as folks are surely aware, has gone through a multitude of changes in the last few years. One of the biggest challenges has been adjusting our features offerings, mandated by the staff and freelance reductions we’ve been faced with during that time period.

With challenge, as it is said, comes opportunity. It’s created a chance for us to reimagine what that coverage ought to look like, starting with how we think and write about the area’s restaurants, bars and wineries.

We have an amazing assortment of high-end establishments, but it’s high time for us to think more deeply about what our readers, as a whole, want to know about. I’m very proud of our history of delving deeply into obscure varietals, peeks at uber exclusive “experiences,” and profiles of world-famous chefs and winemakers.

But looking at the letters-to-the-editor and web traffic, far more people care about when the Wing Stop is coming to Napa than any of this — by several orders of magnitude. Profiles about people running food trucks generate more interest than profiles of fine dining institutions. That's just a fact.

Is there a way to cover both? Yes. Should we? Yes again, but it needs to be balanced in favor of the affordable and accessible. We’ve already started to do this in our calendar.

After talking with the staff, our offerings now have far fewer of the $100-and-up items that seek to draw in the well-heeled both locally and from afar, and more of the free or low-cost ones. This is in response to both readers’ comments as well as the instincts of the staff, many of whom have been serving this community for decades.

But the question on how to cover the larger universe of food and drink has proved more challenging. Part of this is based on competitive pressures. If someone else has written about something, a lot of journalists tend to think we need to follow that coverage, lest it look like we don’t know what’s going on. But this can lead to a lot of needless anxiety and tail-chasing, since you’ll be forever ping-ponging from story to story with nary a breath to think about what your coverage ought to have been in the first place.

To my mind, what we choose to cover is based on three things: journalistic instinct, local impact and web metrics. Let’s take these in reverse order.

If a topic has historically been well-read, we assume it’s something people are interested in, while a poorly-read piece indicates the opposite. This is not the only thing we think about, mind you, as clickbait tends to decrease the overall trust people have in a publication even as it racks up gaudy numbers. (I’m looking at you Buzzfeed.) Still, it’s an important thing for us to think about.

Second, we are constantly thinking about how a story is going to affect the lives of our readers — the vast majority of whom live in Napa County. This is why we need to have our coverage primarily about the experiences our semi-mythical “average reader” can afford and actually want to go to as well as profiles and trend pieces that would pique that person’s interest.

Because of this, our focus is very often on stories that have Napa County community members at its center. This is how, going back to web metrics, we provide the stories and previews of events that have the potential to reach the widest audience.

At the same time, we want to provide a full picture of the life and culture of Napa County, and that means occasionally acting as a window to some of the exclusive experiences that populate the calendar. This is where journalistic instinct comes in. Even if we know a piece may not drive the eyeballs, we want to be seen as the paper of record for Napa County, and that means we have to prove we’re truly in the know.

But I want to hear from you. What kinds of stories about wine and food would you like to see more of in our pages? What types of things do you think we ought to pass on by? Our larger goal is to serve the people who trust us to not only get it right, but spend our — and by extension their — time on the right thing.