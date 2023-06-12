As our circular driveway filled with a parade of large pickup trucks and state vehicles, I watched as carload after carload of biologists, project engineers and fish people from almost every federal and state regulatory agency dealing with stream bank restoration emerged. As the property owner, I was asked to meet with this group.

Over the last four years, I have worked with Natural Resource Conservation District (NRCS) to stabilize eroding class III streams on our ranch. NRCS engineers had devised a biological solution of weaving willow branches into walls to hold soils in place until riparian native vegetation took hold. This project was the third of a daylong field trip in Napa County. I had expected half a dozen individuals. There were at least four times that.

The gathering group followed me down a steep slope through poison oak to an eroding Class III stream below our goat barn. The gaping, deep gully threatened to take more and more trees along with the two small footbridges spanning the banks. The erosion had begun a few years before.

People explored the paths along the stream, following the channel downstream. What did I know about the history of this deepening stream, they asked. I have been here 30 years now. Until the damage of recent years, I walked this path daily. I told them about watercress that grew above the first footbridge before the riparian plant washed away, about the old trail I followed along the stream’s banks, erased by erosion, and about how we had to reset the footbridges two years before. What was the cause? A mystery.

The neighbors had drilled a well close by six years ago, changing how water accumulated in the above mentioned area. Then there was the 2014 earthquake. Someone commented that once the bank cutting starts, it’s hard to get stopped. I listened to their brainstorming as they considered the pros and cons of NRCS's plan. For the most part, the group was young, intelligent and energetic.

Who wasn’t there was the county, an issue many of us are becoming increasingly concerned about. The county had permitted more vineyards and a winery with caves directly next door, the tailings to be deposited in the fragile, highly erodible landscape. I had raised the alarm during the permitting process with the Planning Commission and again during appeals to the Board of Supervisors made by several neighbors.

I had taken pictures I showed at the hearings, begging the county to consider the possible damage to our ranch if they allowed the earth movement necessary for the project. But the project planner had not contacted me to consider my concerns, saying that he had visited the site and seen nothing. Why didn’t he involve me in this visit?

During this visit, I witnessed cooperation among experts who consider the land itself. Agencies can consult and coordinate with other agencies with jurisdiction and knowledge over the area. Napa County, for whatever reason, does not seem to work collaboratively with Fish and Wildlife or the San Francisco Bay Regional Water Quality Control Board, relying on the honor system for the applicant to acquire any necessary permits from these agencies. The county’s concern is use and building permits.

Our county Planning Department told me to contact Code Enforcement if damage occurs, a department that is understaffed. I did this on another Class III stream, as well as alerted the warden of California Fish and Wildlife and the SF Bay Regional Water Quality Control Board California Department of Water Resources, both of which have the power to stop work, require the needed permits, and require mitigations for work already done. But it is up to the offended party to take these measures.

Several wineries and vineyards in our county have violated our state waterways to varying degrees, some now finally dealing with the appropriate state and federal regulatory agencies. But this would not have occurred had not citizens insisted the proper procedures be followed with our state waterways.

I know it can be different. That day the pickups and state vehicles lined my driveway, I witnessed collaboration and brainstorming among experts. Agencies can consult about what is best for the location and land. Shouldn’t this be a part of our use and building permit processes in fragile, erosion-prone lands?

I suggested to a county supervisor that we limit what we permit until we have the proper follow-up to ensure compliance with use permit requirements and that we have enough personnel to oversee that needed state permits are also acquired and followed. We also need robust enforcement. She told me that permitting cannot be restricted by such constraints.

But I ask, why not? The times are dire. We are in a warming climate, and we need our waterways protected now more than ever. We need our environment tended like the precious garden it is to the end that it is as resilient as possible. We need our county government to put this care of the public trust, our waterways, and the resilience of our environment first—not the economic engine of those who have enough money to buy their way into even the most fragile areas of our watershed lands.