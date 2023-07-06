Growing up a disabled child, you view the world differently.

Whether it’s the absence of those rose-colored glasses that fade with every hospital visit, every needle poke, you become accustomed to an environment and way of life that most children don’t get a glimpse of until well into their teenage years, if not adulthood.

That being said, I had the luxury of not only being a frequent card-puncher at UCSF Benioff Children’s Hospital Oakland, but also having a “poop bag” attached to me at all times.

I had been fitted with my stoma and colostomy bag shortly after my birth, but it was all the more noticeable on my malnourished 5-year-old body.

I was ridiculed daily, but I remember being too sick to care for the most part.

By the fifth grade, I got a sense that I was disabled, but not too disabled. I wasn’t as disabled as Liam, the boy in my class who didn’t have the use of his arms, and therefore wrote with his toes and used a wheelchair. Liam could play kickball with us, like me, but unlike me, Liam could not get “out” in the game, because “it was a miracle he can play at all.”

I knew I wasn’t not disabled, like the kids in the advanced math group, or all the kids who played sports every day after school. I was barely able to make it through the seven-hour school day without dramatically collapsing from exhaustion.

The fact was that my body was not like others: it was unruly and covered in scars and tubes and a transparent bag to match, unable to hold onto nutrients my growing body needed, and that for this reason I was different, and that’s just the way it was.

Managing my health and my reality of living with a colostomy was something I had to learn to accept, adapt to, and explain to others constantly, called to account for my space in this abled world. Despite having had it my whole life, it is something I am still learning in my twenties, and I’m beginning to think it’ll be a lifelong learning curve.

It took until I was about 15, and several psychiatric and medical emergencies, but nowadays I fully accept my ostomy and view it as an integral part of who I am and how I move through the world. I will literally tell anybody off the street that I have a bag of my own poop attached to me, and in fact will regularly tell customers at my downtown Napa job.

It was a long road to get here, but I am proud to be an ostomate.

Despite this acceptance, it has never been an easy road. Since age 12, I have had at least one major hospitalization or procedure every year due to my chronic conditions. This is also the reason I never had braces: my parents felt guilty giving me another cross to bear.

However, it was never so bad as during my time at UC Berkeley, which also happened to coincide with the first two years of the COVID-19 pandemic, and subsequently my first two years living in Napa and away from my parents.

The highly competitive academic environment that UC Berkeley is conducive to, coupled with the trauma of being a disabled person during a worldwide pandemic sent my health into a downward spiral.

In spring 2021, a full year after the world shut down, my boyfriend and I had just moved into our first apartment in Napa and were enjoying our newfound freedom. I was staffed on two student publications, was applying for prestigious research opportunities, and was taking five classes which meant I had a substantial paper due nearly every week.

Our lives abruptly went into a domino effect when he had to unexpectedly take a leave of absence from work, and I took on a caregiver role in addition to my academic responsibilities.

By July 2021 my health was taking a sharp turn. By October, I was put on TPN (IV nutrition) for the first time since I was a toddler. The next month, I had my first of four central line infections, this one resulting in sepsis.

I was seriously ill, fighting for my life at Queen of the Valley Hospital for two weeks, unable to have any visitors due to COVID-19 restrictions. It was the sickest I had been in my adult life, and I felt utterly and completely alone.

Little did I know, the most difficult year of my life was only halfway over.