After a lifetime of surgeries, lengthy hospital stays, and chronic illness, you would think I’d be prepared for what it feels like to be dying from sepsis.

Having experienced sepsis twice in the span of a year, I can confidently say that nothing could have prepared me from being that critically ill at only 21 years old.

I remember waking up alone in a dark hospital room, and looking up to see one source of light– the moonlight peaking through the blinds, reflecting off of a bag of yellow liquid hanging from my IV pole. I then noticed it was one of three bags hanging on the pole.

I looked to my right and noticed a second IV in that arm. I couldn’t remember having more than one IV at a time without having just had surgery.

The second pole also had three bags hanging from it.

I remember thinking, wow, that's a lot of bags, this must be really serious.

That first bout of sepsis, which occurred only in my first month of being on IV nutrition, resulted in a two-week stay at Stanford Hospital in Pleasanton. I still had my Stanford doctors from the East Bay monitoring my TPN (IV nutrition) and gastrointestinal condition carefully, and being at a hospital further away from my new home in Napa was necessary so that they could keep an even closer watch while I was recovering.

However, this also meant that I was an hour away from my boyfriend, a distance which felt even further given the hospital’s COVID-19 restrictions which prevented him from visiting me.

During these longest two weeks of my life, I remember spending most of my time crying, walking back and forth down the hallway whenever I was able, and trying to concentrate on schoolwork despite how I was feeling.

The aftermath was almost worse than the sepsis itself.

I returned home weighing less than I had when my doctors had put me on TPN in the first place–I barely recognized myself, and none of my clothes fit.

My port-o-cath, which I had gotten in 2020 when I had started doing weekly IV fluids at home, had to come out as a result of the infection, and I was given a brand new PICC line to go home with.

The line, which needed to be changed weekly by a nurse that would come to my boyfriend’s parents’ house, was placed at my bedside while I was awake and restrained.

Needless to say, I was released from this ordeal utterly traumatized, and I had a long way to go.

Unfortunately, this wasn’t the end of the hardships and tumult that would befall during this already difficult time.

My boyfriend and I, with both of our health declining–my physical and his mental–we felt completely defeated by circumstances out of our control, finding ourselves unable to get out of bed most days, let alone out of the house. It was as if we were reduced to living solely for the purpose of carrying each other through another day.

While trying to finish another semester of school, I continuously had to drop out of extracurricular endeavors that I was partaking in for my post-college resume.

With my body’s inability to function properly, it became impossible for me to keep up with my positions on the student newspaper and literary magazine staff, on top of keeping up with the brutal coursework of a Berkeley student.

It became evident that if I was to finish my degree, it would be without anything else to show for it other than a singular piece of paper. This thought depressed me even further.

My reality was, I was connected to tubes and pumps 24 hours a day with no breaks. With my TPN running 16 hours a day and my antibiotics from the sepsis for 6, I was constantly carrying my heavy backpack of nutrition around with me, depleting any energy I had left.

The year I graduated from Berkeley was one of the worst years of my life, and for this reason, gradation wasn’t a celebratory thing for me. As a result of my health, I spent most of my last semester of college in the hospital, or just floating through the remaining time in a daze of trying to stay above water.

In fact, I missed the campus-wide graduation ceremony, having been rushed to the hospital the night before while staying at my parents house, and spending the day that should have been my graduation party in the hospital.

Now, its been over a year since these events that will forever mark my life and haunt my memories. It’s been almost a year since I got off of TPN finally, after my fourth line infection when it was deemed no longer worth the risk. I was on IV nutrition for 40 weeks in total, enough

to know that I never ever want to be that sick ever again. Ever since, I have tried to do everything in my power, push through the pain each day to never have to live like that again.

Having a chronic illness and disability has defined my life in every way possible, and I wouldn’t be any part of the person I have become because of it. For that, I am proud of my story.

I know that this is forever, and that this is not the end of my health challenges. I anticipate more surgeries in my future, possibly more health crises.

It's true what they say, that what doesn’t kill you makes you stronger. After everything, I feel now that I can endure anything that this unruly body will throw my way.