Miguel Rivera Medina — When most people hear that name they probably think of only a few things — the little brother or the gaming kid. Maybe you think of a “typical” teen who always has their head in their phone while the real world continues to pass. For much of my life that was me and those perceptions over time created a caricature that looked like me but wasn't me.

Inside I was full of dreams and visions for my life that I was determined to make happen but doubt from others quickly had me battling every day. I knew there was way more to who I am, my story, and my future. I was just hoping for that right place, the right opportunity, and the right people to see it.

That’s where the Boys and Girls Clubs of Napa Valley came in.

The Club is the place that saw me and inspired the level of life I'm living. The Club was the place that gave me opportunities and surrounded me with people who saw the “more” in me.

I was in third grade coming off the bus from Bel Aire school and arriving at those big front steps. To be honest, I had no idea what going through those doors would lead to today, but I was just excited to finally get my turn.

At first, I stuck close to my older brother, and you could say I became his shadow. I would find my own way and find activities that shaped my childhood. Activities like “Slamwich” in the library with Nancy, bumper pool in the game room with Crystal and my first passion, soccer in the gym with Federico.

Soccer in the Club gym was the first opportunity that helped grow me into the driven person I am today. It granted me the ability to learn, to practice and showed me how much hard work pays off. That lesson provided me with the foundation for my story.

Middle school brought on some big changes. Changes in personalities, interests, friends. While I started to find my love for video games, I wanted to try a variety of new things. Sports that once brought us together, separated me from the pack. At home I started to feel I wasn't living up to expectations, and I felt as if those closest to me didn't even understand me.

I was different. While on one hand I had found my passion and was building up dreams of becoming a future content creator, on the other I was jeopardizing it all by hiding under statements of doubt like “that’s crazy, be realistic ”; “ that won't get you anywhere”; “ can you be more like so and so” and my favorite “they are just games, bro.”

The summer going into my freshman year of high school, I returned to the Club and found my home in the teen center. Weekly field trips and events left me so hyped about life and were influential. My favorite trips included, hiking to see a waterfall, the paintball course, my first time on a college campus at San Francisco State and a tour of Pandora studios where I was able to meet leaders who I share similar passions with and expand my vision for the future.

I’ll never forget walking through those offices and seeing people who once had dreams like me and are now so successful. I could do more than I once thought and my dreams weren't so crazy after all.

Then, COVID-19 happened. There were days that I wanted to shut down, but I would look to Club staff like Julie, Eric and Josh for inspiration. Nothing looked or felt the same, but they continued to do more. Virtual scavenger hunts, Zoom game nights, mental health services and distance learning help. They saw more in all of us and asked us important questions: “What is your dream?”

When I said mine, I wasn't met with discouragement but with opportunity. The opportunity to receive digital certifications in graphic design and video editing. During a pandemic, I was able to get the help I needed with school, develop lifelong relationships with mentors, and gain a head start on my career.

This year I find myself in a chapter I'm calling “leveling up.” I have started to design my first video game, have joined my school's leadership team, have served over 100 hours as a teen mentor and have helped design multiple “We Own Friday” events to create ways for my peers to find connection.

I have taken opportunities to explore my future by participating in the Club's annual college and career trip where I met graphic designers and toured my dream gaming company headquarters 100 Thieves. I am now confident in my dream of becoming a videogame designer and builder of communities through content creation.

So let me re-introduce myself. My name is Miguel Rivera Medina. I'm not just the little brother playing the background, I'm a leader. I'm not just a gamer kid who hides away. I'm a creator and future game designer who brings people together. I'm a volunteer in Keystone who's enthusiastic, a mentor who is using his voice to help the next generation live out their dreams, and because of the Club, I have a lot more inside and a lot to give. That’s my great future.