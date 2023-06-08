The day of graduation is one of the most sought-after days in any high school student's dream. For over 30-years Project Graduation, Inc. has been producing Napa County's Grad Nite, a safe, sober, and famous celebration for graduating high school seniors.

Organizers are again planning Napa Grad Nite for graduating high school seniors who can enjoy dusk-to-dawn entertainment after collecting their diplomas.

Grad Nite will be Thursday, June 15, from 9 p.m. to 3 a.m. at Napa Valley College. The organizing committee expects in excess of 700 students from the Napa area high schools to attend. Early-bird tickets are $40 until the day of the event. Admission at the door will be $50 per student. Tickets are available for purchase on the Napa Grad Nite website at NapaGradNite.com

The All Night Entertainment this year includes: Karaoke, Bungee Jump, DJ, Inflatables, Black Jack, Basketball, Texas Hold 'Em, Cornhole, Free Haircuts, Fortune Tellers, Silent Disco, & so MANY PRIZES!!! Most importantly, the night includes All You Can Eat Food- Tacos El Muchacho Algre, Brewed, Fazaratti's, Buttercream Donuts, Burgers & Hot Dogs, CANDY, & a Tiki Bar of Mocktails!

As always Project Graduation partners with the community, which has been behind it for over 30 years. The Napa Valley community provides support in three distinct ways. Most dramatically, the community helps get the word out about our events because they understand the importance of keeping the participants in a safe environment. Next, the community always steps up and volunteers their time before

and during the event, keeping the costs down. Finally, equally as important are the sponsors that donate money to keep the event astounding while at the same time keeping the costs down for the participants.

Volunteers are definitely needed. Please consider signing up to help on Thursday, June 15 at the Napa Valley College!! Here is the link to sign up: https://www.signupgenius.com/go/30e0445acaa2aa5fa7-napa4#/.

Napa Grad Nite traces its origins back to a tragic night in early June 1987 when three graduating high school seniors died in a car crash. From the result of that loss of life, Napa Grad Nite was born and is now 35 years old.

Let’s keep our seniors safe and make this a night they will never forget!

Megan Dominici and Kelly Wallace

Co-presidents, Napa Grad Nite Board