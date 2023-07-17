People are dying at an accelerated pace on Napa roads. My son, Davis Holbrook 31, was one of them. On Jan. 28 of this year, he died as a passenger in a car that that hit a tree, one foot off the pavement of SR 29, north of St. Helena, where he was attending culinary school; where his dream of being a chef ended; and where many of my dreams died as well. I’m angered, driven to understand why and how this large tree, a hazard scarred from previous collisions, is still there and my son is gone.

In the past decade, 49 people died on this scenic highway. Severe injuries include 224 more victims. Over the last five years, fatal accidents on SR-29 increased 50% compared to the previous five.

Napa County and NVTA made a commitment to VISION ZERO “an equity-focused, data-driven effort to eliminate traffic deaths and severe injuries on our streets by 2030.” They promised areas with the most severe and fatal injury crash rates would become priorities. Both lies…I’m afraid.

The Napa powers that be believe roundabouts are the duct tape of transportation problems and continue to put public money down where the deaths aren’t. Napa’s roundabout obsession isn’t the panacea for what kills and seriously injures people on Napa roads. The picture postcard landscape remains as beautiful as it is dangerous because Napa continues to build intersections that go round and round. Meanwhile people die.

The Napa Local Road Safety Plan, required to access transportation funding, identifies roundabouts as the highest priority, public benefit improvement. The LRSP claims, “A list of potential project locations was developed that consider the intersections and corridors with highest weighted severity collisions. With help from the Task Force, these locations were compared and grouped based on a systemic approach.”

Napa County’s LRSP allegedly considered “where and how” 42 people died and 257 were severely injured during the three-year study period. “Crash data for the 2016-2018 identified needs and directs necessary funding to meet those needs.” Sadly, severely flawed math skills, logic, and/or intentions manipulated truths to obtain federal funds.

The recent $8 million round in roundabout funding was in the area where only two of 257 severe injuries and where none of the 42 deaths. Caltrans, Napa County and NVTA violated stated vision/goals of the LRSP by knowingly ignoring known hazards, dangers, and public risks. False statements and misrepresentation of facts were used to illegally obtain funds for projects violating U.S. Code 31 §3729.

Meanwhile, the hazard that took my son’s life lay within their power authority, ability, and responsibility to fix. They did not. Serious disconnects exist between the money spent on transportation projects and lives saved. Davis’s death isn’t the first, nor will he be the last death because safety takes a back seat. Money first, aesthetics/beauty second and public safety last.

As the LSRP detailed, SR-29 problems are well known and exhaustively studied, yet people continue to die more than 10 times of the average California death per-road-mile. This Napa gateway connects dozens of tasting rooms, leading to hundreds more. It’s a cornerstone of Wine Country infrastructure, the economic engine responsible for $5.2 million in revenue, $1.2 billion in taxes and millions of visitors per year. Concerns, expressed in the report, indicate safety might “take away from the rural aesthetic that attracts tourists to the local businesses.”

Local government and its stakeholders aggressively market wine tasting tourism to feed the economic beast that is the Napa wine country. An undesirable byproduct of alcohol related tourism is increased DUI’s, particularly on the rural, winding, and scenic highway 29. Elevated DUI rates are no surprise as wine is what they come here to do. Getting from one winery to the next require too many to drive after they drink This problem compounds because hazards that dot the Napa landscape are unmitigated disasters waiting to happen. Napa failure to provide the recommended and required safety mitigations on SR 29 may have been a factor in my son’s death and likely responsible for the accelerating death rate on Napa Roads. Less trees in the clear zones, guardrails, reflective traffic signs may not be as beautiful, but they have proven to save lives.

I know Napa doesn’t advocate drinking and driving, nor is the county responsible for the poor judgement of those that do. Napa did set the risky stage though; encouraging dangerous behavior and failing to meet minimum standards for safety that may allow drivers an opportunity to survive their own stupidity, recklessness, and unfortunate circumstances.

Is public safety an empty promise made to obtain transportation funding? False safety promises assuage public fears, but life-ending road hazards remain on the dangerous path from one winery to the next. Davis is just one of the 151 people who died with 855 more suffering severe injuries in 7,763 accidents on Napa Roads over 10-years. 41.2% due to hitting fixed objects…like a tree? Fatalities involving drunk drivers at 32%.

My family’s brief 24-day Napa love affair during my son’s brief culinary school experience ended tragically. The tree lined, rural two-lane scenic highway with wineries running into one another was an initial attraction. If funding that went to roundabouts or hiking trails went for traffic signage, guardrails, or to create clear zones that allow drivers to survive mistakes; perhaps my son and dozens more might still be alive today.

Nothing I say or do now will bring Davis back to live the dreams he once had and ones I once hoped to share. I pray his death will draw attention to a serious breach of public trust that created this danger threatening your community, family, and friends.

Trees on the site Davis died were involved at least three accidents; 2017, 2020 and fatally in 2023. Please take a moment and visit this tree, on the southbound side of the road just north of St. Helena.

Look at the scars from multiple vehicle collisions on that tree and others nearby. Ask yourself…why is it still there!