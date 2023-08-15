I was never much of a newspaper reader. I probably read the Register as a kid once or twice a year, either when someone in my family did something newsworthy (usually local sports) or when my grandfather gave me his gazette-garbed Christmas gifts. As I finish up my summer internship at that very same paper, I find myself reflecting upon how I ended up here.

It started with a visit to my college career center in March, during which my advisor told me I needed to get an internship or my “career would be ruined. Irrevocably.” I applied to some publishing houses but also to the Register since I’d been getting Apple News notifications for years now and always kind of wondered where those banners came from.

Jump ahead a few months I found myself wearing my only button up shirt and walking through the Register’s double doors. A week later, I was ushered to my own cubicle, despite not a whit of journalistic training battering about my brain. I felt confident in my academic abilities, but reporting was a wholly unfamiliar beast.

It wasn’t necessarily the writing I was worried about: it was the everything else. The interviewing, the source compiling, the potential for public shaming if I got something wrong, etc.

The good news was that all the Register employees are great. While the training process could have been a little smoother, I am admittedly chronically worried about asking questions and appearing incompetent so that might’ve been on me. On the flip side, the staff is fairly small, so I found myself thrown right into the mix with whatever assignments needed doing that none of the actual reporters had time for.

At first I bemoaned this, comparing my woeful situation and the tiresome drag of nine to five cubicle life to the movie “Office Space,” which I’d watched a few years prior in an “American Transcendentalism” class. (I’m guessing you’re thinking at this point: Get a load of this guy! Transcendentalism? That's the most liberal arts thing I’ve ever heard.)

Once I got over the week one jitters though, things began to click. I’d grown from 2 to 18 in Napa, but you can only ever know so much about a place as a kid. All the random assignments I found myself on allowed me to spend time with so many organizations and people whom I would have normally never crossed paths with.

I never had an established beat. This gave me the flexibility to cover whatever was needed and really was a fantastic learning experience. I talked to congressmen, cowboys, and coffee connoisseurs; I biked to each corner of Napa one week and spent the next glued to my desk phone (having a landline made me feel very professional).

I didn’t always know a good story idea from a brief or a calendar item, but that was part of the learning process. Over time I grew more confident in calling my own number for a story I was passionate about. I owe much to the advice and editing I received from my fellow reporters and editors and am honestly a little surprised about how much I care for an office I barely knew existed 10 months ago.

That particularly came to a head when the Register moved to three days a week in print. I wouldn't call myself an internet kid but I’m certainly of that generation, and so some part of me might always view the physical print paper as a novelty. Many of the paper’s readers, as well as its staff, clearly don’t think about it that way.

The internet and the needs of the 24-hour news cycle simply move so fast that any other form of media struggles to keep up, even in a town as small as Napa. Do we really need every item of news that quickly? That question is bigger than me, but the reality of it is that’s just how the business works now.

The part of me that has invested 362.75 hours into the Register has learned that’s never really been what this paper is about though. It’s not breaking news; it’s not sports scores; it’s not the weather report; it’s never been the minute-to-minute coverage. It’s about community: about the things you won’t ever see pop up from Apple News because they don’t know about it.

It’s the arts feature that lets you fall in love with a painter you never would have known existed or the in-depth breakdown of what it takes to battle Napa mosquitos or the tale of two comic bookstores or the teachers turned pizza professionals or all the other small, weird, wacky and oh-so-special stories that could only happen here.

It doesn’t need to be fast and immediate because you can hold this paper in your hands and feel the pages tug as they pull apart just so. Maybe “newspaper” is becoming a misnomer but that doesn’t make them any less important in sharing the stories that have passion, that require nuance, and aren’t simply pushed out to feed an insatiable algorithm. So yes, there are less opportunities per week to read the paper but that doesn’t mean there’s any less meaningful writing or dedication in these cubicles. It’s that approach to community driven, investigative journalism that I’ll keep with me far after this internship.

Thank you for reading and I hope you see my name again soon.