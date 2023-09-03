We are reaching out on behalf of the Napa County Suicide Prevention Council to raise awareness about the significance of September as Suicide Prevention and Awareness Month. We would like to share the endeavors and initiatives that our Council has been diligently working on for the past six years with unwavering dedication.

The inception of our Suicide Prevention Council dates back to November 2017, following the tragic loss of two teenagers to suicide, which shook our community. Responding to this urgent need, the Napa County Mental Health Division, under the Health and Human Services Agency, rallied the entire county to collaborate in forming a Council dedicated to averting future incidents. The Council's membership comprises a diverse group, including family members who have lost loved ones to suicide, representatives from Napa County Health and Human Services, Mentis, Aldea, NEWS, LGBTQ Connection, VOICES, UpValley Family Resource Center, Providence Queen of the Valley, OLE Health, the Napa County Mental Health Board, the Area Agency on Aging, Disability Services & Legal Center, the National Alliance on Mental Illness, Napa County Office of Education, Napa County School Districts, Napa Valley College, Napa Valley Clergy, Napa's Police and Sheriff’s Departments, Napa City Council, Veterans NorCal Healthcare System, The American Foundation for Suicide Prevention, private therapists, the business community, and other community members passionate about suicide prevention and postvention.

September is Suicide Prevention Awareness Month, an opportunity to raise awareness, break stigma, spread hope and share information for people impacted by suicide. Suicide can affect anyone regardless of age, gender, ethnicity, ability, socio-economic status, or background. Our goal is to ensure that individuals, friends, families, and organizations in all industry sectors have access to the resources they need to support those affected by suicide and to seek help.

Within our council are several subcommittees, which aim to enhance prevention to minimize risk for suicidal behavior, increase early identification of suicide risk and coordinate suicide prevention trainings countywide.

We offer evidence based QPR Suicide Prevention Trainings to the Napa County Community that teach participants how to recognize the warning signs of a suicide or mental health crisis and how to help someone who may be thinking about suicide. If you are interested in hosting a Suicide Prevention training in English or Spanish, please contact Ruben Sanchez at rsanchez@mentisnapa.org.

Another dedicated subcommittee plays a crucial role in providing an essential support network for individuals who have endured the heart-wrenching loss to a loved one to suicide. Survivors of Suicide Loss convene on a monthly basis, providing mutual assistance and concentrating on strategies to bolster fellow survivors. Our initiatives extend to postvention projects, such as distributing resource cards to bereaved families and offering personalized support from individuals who have undergone similar experiences. Furthermore, we organize an annual conference exclusively for individuals who have lost loved ones to suicide. The Survivors of Suicide Loss Conference, a yearly event held on the Saturday preceding Thanksgiving, offers grieving families access to vital resources, information, and a supportive community. For more information regarding this subcommittee or the conference please contact Kerry Ahearn, LCSW at kahearn@aldeainc.org.

The Suicide Prevention Council welcomes all individuals and organizations who want to Strive for Zero suicides in Napa County. Meetings are open to everyone and there are many ways you can get involved. Council meetings are held on Zoom on the first Thursday of every month, from 4-5:30pm. For more information about attending Napa County Suicide Prevention Council meetings, please visit our website: Napa County Suicide Prevention Council.

If you or someone you know is having thoughts of suicide, help is available. The following bilingual hotlines are open 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

National suicide and crisis Lifeline – call or text 988

- Press 1 to be routed to the Veterans Crisis Line

- Press 2 to be routed to the Spanish Crisis Line

- Press 3 to be routed to the LGBTQ+ Crisis Line

- For people who are deaf or hard of hearing, call 800-799-4889

Napa County Crisis - 707-253-4711

Text “Home” or “Hola” to 741741 to connect with a crisis counselor in English or Spanish.

We hope you will join us in raising awareness, reducing stigma, advocating for resources, and promoting a safe, connected, resilient and inclusive community to reduce the risk of suicide. For more information, including attending a meeting, accessing crisis resources, and scheduling a suicide prevention training, please visit the Napa County Suicide Prevention Council webpage or email Jeni Olsen at jolsen@mentisnapa.org