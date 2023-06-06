Strolling down First Street, your senses are bombarded with all the bustle of lavishly dressed folks, jazz street performers serenading each passerby, taking in the beauty of downtown’s unique scenery. Downtown Napa is the heart of Napa’s small businesses, their most passionate of locals at every storefront, eager to brighten your day and welcome you to this world-famous destination they call home.

I am one of these people. Sort of.

While I do work on First Street, next to one of downtown Napa’s most popular hotels, I am definitely not the person to ask when it comes to recommendations for an early afternoon wine tasting, or which local brewery has the best atmosphere, or even for directions to the nearest small pottery shop.

Not only am I not a drinker, I am also a Napa transplant.

If you grew up in one of the surrounding counties, wine country was just somewhere your parents took out-of-state visitors on weekend day trips. My parents proudly displayed a framed map of Napa Valley in their closet “wine cellar,” and that was the extent of my Napa knowledge. For me, a Richmond kid, the idea of people actually living and going to school in Napa Valley seemed unfathomable. It’s just a magical vacation spot, right? No one actually lives there year round.

When I met my boyfriend – a Napa native born and raised – in late 2017, as I was completing my first semester of junior college, I quickly learned that there was much more to life in the famed valley. Not everyone lived on a vineyard like Hallie in "The Parent Trap," apparently.

As you would imagine, going from the urban East Bay where I couldn’t safely walk two blocks to college as a grown woman, to the North Napa suburbs where most people let their young children walk home from school daily was a culture shock to say the least.

Once I began spending more and more time with my boyfriend, every weekend taking the Friday bus from El Cerrito and staying the weekend, it was hard not to overlook the glaring differences between the environments in which we grew up, and how it invariably shaped us and our life experiences.

I’ve recently been asked if, now that I have lived in Napa County for three years, do I still consider myself a tourist?

Honestly, after giving it a few moments of thought, my answer is no. I no longer feel like an outsider just visiting for the weekend, going back each Monday to the rough streets of Richmond I called home. Each time I looked out the bus window as we passed the Carquinez bridge, bringing into sight the heavily graffitied and abandoned buildings, businesses with security guards, I thought, this will not be my always.

And now that I’m several years removed from those weekly bus rides, having my guard up and fearing for my safety each time I arrived at Del Norte BART, I am amazed at how far I have come from my circumstance of living in a poverty stricken neighborhood, to calling myself a resident of one of the country's most famous tourist destinations.

One of my favorite parts of being a Napa transplant, having come from such a diverse community, is that I can share these experiences with people I meet daily at my job on First Street. The majority of my younger co-workers (with the exception of upper management) are proud born-and-raised Napans, eager to offer recommendations to every eager tourist that walks through our doors on a daily basis. What's interesting is that often they, too, are shocked by the prospect of being born and raised in Napa.

They ask how was it growing up as a child and young adult in the heart of the nation’s wine capital? What is there to do at all for young people?

Fair question indeed. And something that I, too, have been scratching my own head about these last three years. What’s so great about Napa if you can’t drink alcohol?

For me, the answer to this question lies more than the difference between being 19 or 21, or growing up in the heart of the valley versus only knowing the other side of the bridge, it is the community of Napa Valley that sets it apart.

As Napans strive for inclusivity and diversity with every chance they get, in the few short years I've been lucky enough to consider myself a part of this unique collectivity, I have been constantly amazed that so many people know each other by name.

The times I’ve witnessed in the community coming together for events such as mental health wellness festivals, or to stand together for the BIPOC community, or even for grand-openings of new independent businesses, it is miraculous how many people come forward to represent their community for a cause, whether they consider themselves a part of that group or not.

This phenomena of supporting others without hesitation is one of the many reasons I’ve stayed, not even moving back home for college, just so I can be part of the magic for a little bit longer. Transplant or not, you can’t deny the many things that make our Napa community special.