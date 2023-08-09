“It’s so beautiful here, you’re so lucky you live here!”

“If I lived here, I’d quit my job and work here, this is paradise!”

“You’d never be sad living here, that's for sure.”

All of the above are statements I’ve heard from visiting guests at my downtown Napa job. To them, through those rose-colored vacation lenses and the bliss of a morning wine tasting, there is truly no better life than the luxury of residing year-round in Napa Valley.

I’ve had many more comments like these from customers, and their words tend to stick with me at times.

I remember the fact that life in Napa Valley looks like a dream come true to most people, when for myself it was quite the opposite.

To be frank, it was never my choice, nor my desire to move to Napa.

I had barely visualized any plans beyond the San Francisco Bay Area in which I was raised, and was still living with my parents by the time my boyfriend swept me off my feet and invited me to move in with him.

(Well, actually it was more like I didn’t have anywhere else to go at the time, but that’s a story for another time.)

When I moved to Napa, we were amidst a global pandemic, during which it was no longer an option for me to live with my parents; a time where I was free to do both my patient coaching job and my bachelors degree virtually from anywhere. Why not do it in beautiful Napa Valley?

This actually turned out to be a crucial choice for me: this impromptu move provided me with the unwavering support and guidance of my boyfriend and his family as we both went through multiple health challenges through the next two years, one after another.

Throughout each of our hospitalizations, outpatient programs, and countless other crises, we were never without the support of his parents who were always close by.

During this time full of new challenges and changes, I learned slowly to adapt to my new environment, one which was very different from the one which I had grown up in.

Being removed from my nuclear family and small bubble for the first time in my life, I grew in ways I never could have imagined, and became a person I am growing to be proud of.

Now, a year removed from the conclusion of the worst years of our lives together, my partner and I were able to get back on our feet, pulling ourselves back up to live independent lives once again.

We both went back to working full time, moved to American Canyon, acquired another cat and an L-shaped sectional, and all seemed to be well.

We had officially gotten out of our two-year-long rut, and were now fully functioning members of adult society.

Finally, at 25 and 23, we were referring to ourselves as “official adults.”

Suddenly, with our newfound independence also came newfound responsibility.

For the first time, as full-fledged adults with full-time jobs, we had to pay for every single aspect of our lives.

Yes, I am fully aware that this is in fact the case for pretty much every single adult everywhere. However, this was a completely new burden for the two of us — two neurodivergent, physically and mentally challenged adults — who are expected to move through the world as if they weren’t.

Moreover, we live in Napa County, which also means that our cost of living is a bit difficult to afford when you’re just out of college, to say the least.

The unfortunate reality is, living in Napa is expensive, and the cost of living — for many other places in the world as well — is quickly rising, which is not good news for recent post-grads doing odd jobs while searching for their forever-career.

At my retail job, most of us are in our twenties, and only a handful of us live in Napa. Those who do all live with their parents, including those older and higher up in the company than myself.

It's baffling to me that my coworkers who make much more than me also can’t afford to live on their own in the city in which they were born and raised.

One of my coworkers, also born and raised in Napa, never goes on vacation at all, because she makes just enough money to afford to live, and nothing extra.

The rest of us live in the surrounding cities: American Canyon, Vallejo, even Fairfield and Benicia.

I often feel like American Canyon is just a place for people who work in Napa, but can’t afford to live there.

This sentiment holds true for my partner and myself, as well as our close couple friends in the complex who are in their late twenties.

At this rate, my partner and I are already mulling over possibilities of moving closer to San Francisco, so that I can be closer to my graduate school campus and any job opportunities that might be available in the city.

For now, being able to afford to support ourselves in Napa is out of the picture, and many other young people I’ve talked to in Napa share similar sentiments.

Napans are now coming of age and realizing that this life isn’t cheap; they are put in a position where they must live with their parents longer than they’d hoped and get a job in Napa’s unique industries, or move away and live independent lives away from their home.