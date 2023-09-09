“What if we told you we were all here for a conference of people with poop bags?”

A few weeks ago, I was lucky enough to attend my fourth United Ostomy Associations of America National Conference in Houston. The conference is a three-day affair aimed at ostomy patients and their families, consisting of educational sessions, motivational speakers, patient workshops and focus groups, and a whole lot of fun and socialization. You may not believe it if I told you, but nearly all 400 individuals in attendance had an ostomy, many of which were meeting others in their situation for the first time.

These are people who’ve just had their lives turned upside down by having major surgery, and they now have to live with an external bag of waste on them forever, who feel absolutely certain that their life will never be the same again. They’re feeling alone, helpless, traumatized, no doubt fearful of what's to come in their new life and body they now have to get used to.

There is something truly indescribable about meeting one of these people at these events, and seeing how their lives change in the presence of others who know exactly what they’ve been through.

They leave transformed, with a new lease on life, a new hope and outlook for themselves, and they might even believe that things may actually be okay.

For me, the UOAA has been an integral part of my life for longer than I can remember. Faced with a disabled, medically complex child and very little idea what the next 18 years would look like, my parents sought the community out themselves in an effort to learn more about their child, and hopefully find others in similar situations.

Ever since then, I have become heavily involved in the community, from attending their summer camp for disabled children for seven years, to serving on multiple local and national committees, to writing for — and appearing on the cover of — the organization’s magazine, and now facilitating an affiliated support group, I have done anything I possibly can to immerse myself in the community that gave me so much.

Today, this community is a huge part of who I am, and I spend many hours monthly volunteering with them. My close-knit group of young ostomates I am lucky to call family is a lifelong fixture in my life thanks to the UOAA, and I remain forever indebted for the ways they’ve changed my life and the lives of others.

Most people have never heard of the UOAA in their life, unless they have had someone close to them face ostomy surgery. In fact, even many people who have lived with an ostomy for years have never had the luxury of spending an entire weekend with others just like them.

This is one of the many reasons I am so dedicated to sharing my story and advocating for myself and others, so that no one has to feel alone grappling with such a life-altering procedure.

I often compare this community of mine to the one I have transplanted myself into here in Napa.

Many folks living in Napa can attest to the value of community, and I personally see many similarities in the community of Napa, the way others are supported and lifted up, and that of my own community which I’ve cultivated. The importance of such a community really shines out in both cases: in the UOAA we build each other up in times of need and support one another unwaveringly through many hardships and only a select few experiences. Napans, as I witnessed during the Napa fires and other local disasters, do the same for one another, they show up in big ways wherever they can.

I’ll never forget my very first ostomy conference as a teen: I was 16 years old and just weeks out of a major colostomy revision surgery that my body was not recovering well from, arguably not even well enough to fly to St. Louis where the conference was being held. I sheepishly departed from my dad to join for the first time the “young adult group” — a group of folks under 50 who had had ostomy surgery and were looking for support and community and had come to the right place to find it.

From that weekend on, these people truly became my family, impactful to me in a way that I can never truly express.

As a young teen with an ostomy still trying to figure out high school in my unique situation — let alone contemplate what adulthood would bring —the opportunity to meet adults in their early twenties who were paving the way for me was absolutely priceless. Watching them and their experiences from that age on, I have been able to enter my twenties less fearful, with a better understanding of what may come my way.

These displays of community support have been especially impactful for me personally, coming from a home life that was not always supportive, my parents even neglecting to visit me in the hospital due to the threat of the pandemic, and eventually ripping the rug out from under me in terms of health insurance. For me, this type of community support over all else was truly inspiring and uplifting.