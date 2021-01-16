Our members of Congress

It is so easy to project our fears and passions on national figures we don’t know — whether they be politicians or celebrities. It is easy to reduce them to caricatures, making them out to be saints or demons, heroes or villains. It’s easy to conclude that because someone disagrees with us, that person must be evil or means us harm.

But that’s not the reality on the ground. The members of Congress — and the many state legislators and local officials I have known over the years — are humans, with all the fears, frailties, hopes, and joys we have. They aren’t just like us, they ARE us — we elect them and send them off to do the public business.

That’s why this week’s shooting in Virginia was so upsetting to me. It isn’t just that I grew up there and worked in the area for years (I grew up in Alexandria and have friends and relatives who live as close as immediately across the street from the shooting site), and it isn’t that I know any of the injured members (all of the wounded, as far as I know, were elected after I left D.C.).