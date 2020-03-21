It’s often said that journalists don’t like to be part of the story they’re telling, but with increasing frequency, we here at the Register find ourselves smack in the middle of the action.

From the 2014 earthquake to the fire and smoke disasters of 2017 and 2018 and the public safety power shutdowns in 2019, we’re trying to chronicle events even while we’re affected by them. Fortunately, none of our staff lost homes or family members in these disasters, but some suffered damage, or were evacuated or living in the dark. All of us were touched in one way or another.

Now again, we’re trying to write about a disaster even while we live through it. This time, instead of just affecting Napa, or Napa County or Northern California, this involves all of humanity in one way or another.

It’s obvious from the calls, emails, and social media messages that we’re getting that plenty of you are upset and frightened by this coronavirus emergency. We are too.

A little planning goes a long way Register Editor Sean Scully reflects on how we cover the disasters that seem to come around with increasing regularity.

But we’re committed to remaining calm and bringing you the best possible information in this crisis. We’re also trying to be responsible citizens and help in the world-wide effort to slow the spread of this disease so as not to overwhelm our medical infrastructure.

It’s a tough balance because that means we have to keep working even while trying to limit our exposure to others.

So here’s what we’re doing.

We’re closing all our offices to the public – Napa, St. Helena and Calistoga. We do have staff present occasionally to receive deliveries and generally keep the lights on and the critical technology infrastructure running, but we’re only letting non-staff members in by appointment and for good cause.

We’re sending as many staff members to work from home as we possibly can. As of late last week, that was more than half the news staff and much of the advertising department. For those of us that have to be in the office, we’re relentlessly reminding ourselves to wash hands, remain a respectful distance from colleagues and wipe down exposed surfaces.

For all our staff, we’re trying to limit in-person contact with sources and customers. We still need to be out in public occasionally to get photos and witness how the community is dealing with this event, but we’re trying to do as much interviewing and reporting as humanly possible by telephone, email, or text. Same with our advertising and business operations.

We’re bringing you expanded national and world coverage both in print and online. Our corporate parent has prepared many great features that we can use while our local staff focuses on events here in Napa County. We’re taking the unusual step of putting a national story on the front page every day to help keep you informed of the worldwide picture.

Locally, we’re delaying some projects we had hoped to do this spring and summer. We were planning to do our second annual tribute to nurses for Nurses Week in May. It was a hugely popular special section and event last year.

Obviously, however, nurses are a critical part of our health infrastructure and they have a lot more to worry about between now and May than sitting down for an interview with us. We’ll reschedule for later this year, whenever this emergency fades.

In the meantime, you can still nominate a nurse. If you get particularly good care from a nurse during this emergency, please make sure to let us know about it and we’ll consider including that nurse in our tribute section, whenever that may be rescheduled: napavalleyregister.com/forms/napa_county_nurses.

Likewise, we were hoping to bring back our very popular They Served With Honor series over the summer, profiling local veterans. But not only are our staff members busy covering coronavirus, the veterans we’d need to interview and photograph are themselves among the most vulnerable to the disease. We don’t want to inconvenience and endanger them. So we’ll talk about how to get that project back on track once we see how the virus plays out.

If you have any great ideas for veterans to profile, however, please drop me an email. I got lots of suggestions last time, far more than I could include in the 10-part series last summer, but I lost all of those emails in a computer crash recently. So even if you think you’ve told me about a great veteran story already, please drop me a fresh note.

The bottom line is that we’re all in this together. We’re doing our best to keep you informed while still keeping our staff and our readers safe.

We greatly appreciate all the kind words you’ve sent us about our coverage so far. If you have feedback, positive or otherwise, or suggestions for stories we could do, please give me a call or email.

And as I mentioned last week, we’re bringing you all the coronavirus-related coverage online outside our normal paywall, so subscribers and non-subscribers alike can keep track of this fast-moving story.

If you are not a subscriber and you are finding our coverage useful, please consider joining us as a member. Visit napavalleyregister.com/members/join and help us keep you informed. Local journalism matters.

You can reach Sean Scully at 256-2246 or sscully@napanews.com.

