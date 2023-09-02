Labor Day, which this year falls on Sept. 4, marks the annual recognition and celebration of our nation’s workforce throughout the United States.

We want to take the time today to reflect on and thank our local workers and business owners – the true backbone of Napa County.

This year, the moment arrives at a time when economic needs, including workforce shortages, are heightened across industries. Now more than ever, a strong connection between business and the labor force is essential to strengthening our economy and building requisite talent and skills for high quality and high growth jobs.

Our organizations, working together with businesses and workers, are designing practical efforts to align education and training needs with the emerging and evolving needs of local businesses. It’s all about creating employees who are in jobs that match their talents, improving both their individual incomes and the bottom line of the places that employ them.

The needs, though, of each industry is very different, and there not even a “one size fits most” solution. That is why together we are advocating for next-generation sector partnerships. But what does that mean?

A sector partnership is when companies from the same industry in a shared labor market region work with education, workforce development, economic development, and community organizations to tackle common needs of the targeted industry. These partnerships act as a vehicle for harnessing the power of industry to accurately inform the education and training offerings to that economy’s workers, jobseekers, and students.

Ideally, the long-term benefits include the following:

• Companies recognize the sector partnership as a place to address big opportunities for shared competitiveness, a single table at which to work with public entities, and an opportunity to share costs related to needed solutions;

• Educators recognize the sector partnership as a venue for faster understanding of changing industry needs and a vehicle to build industry-driven career pathway systems;

• Workforce developers recognize the sector partnership as a way to strategically focus time and resources toward high-impact solutions for industry and workers, a wholesale approach to serving businesses, and a way to create highly customized and therefore highly accurate training solutions for businesses;

• Economic developers recognize the sector partnership as a place for focused work with key industries, a meaningful venue for working with education and workforce development, and a tool to understand the strengths and opportunities of driving industry sectors.

A critical mass of business leaders are ideally decision makers in their sector, have a passion for their industry, see opportunities for businesses to collaborate, and believe that the success of their business is related to the success of their community.

Aligning employers with employees through training and education isn’t the only way to attract and retain talent. Over the past three years, we found that many employees are increasingly becoming disengaged in our new economy. Remote and hybrid work has changed the way employees interact with each other and their managers.

And programs offered through organizations like the Small Business Development Center reflect this new order. One example is their upcoming workshop “Designing an Employee Retention Culture” which focuses on engagement strategies that develop employee strengths to increase productivity leading to higher job satisfaction.

Formative and lasting change usually begins with questions. The questions now are “What will the workforce of the future look like?” “What changes are coming next and how do we prepare?” “What future do we envision?” These questions often lead to more questions.

But when people get engaged, stay involved, and roll up their sleeves to tackle complex issues and systems, it also leads to answers and solutions. It creates a dynamic connection between employers and employees, demonstrates the power of collective action to enhance our economic vitality, and improves the wellbeing of our entire community. And that is something else to celebrate.