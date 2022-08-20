Start the Presses: A very Napa evening

The evening started innocently enough – a beer at sunset with photographer Nick Otto at Trade Brewing across from the Oxbow Public Market. But that Thursday would quickly take a few odd detours, ones that both confirmed and belied both what Napa sees about itself as well as how its perceived by the larger world.

As we sat outside, enjoying the last bits of daylight, a man walking down the steps that lead to Trade’s front door called out a greeting.

“Hey,” said the man, wearing a Flash T-shirt and holding what looked to be an iced coffee, “you from Minnesota?”

He was talking to Nick, who at that moment was sporting a Twins hat. He is, indeed, from Minnesota, and I quickly discovered an apparently unique tick among former residents of the North Star State: When you meet one, you immediately ask where the other went to high school.

They traded that information – pretty much meaningless to me, I’ll admit – but it clearly indicates a whole lot about one’s upbringing: wealth, class, opportunities and, as Minnesota is still a fairly segregated place, likely your race.

The conversation moved beyond Midwestern geography soon enough, and we all stood talking about everything and nothing for the better part of an hour – music, movies, Napa’s food scene, among others. Blake Talley has been here for more than two decades, mostly working in restaurants and entertainment, and seemed to know a little bit about – and have an opinion about – pretty much everything and anything.

It's an example of that small-town friendliness that Napa has at its core, something that can get lost in the glamor and crush of its world-renounced reputation for high-end, well, everything.

After that beer, Blake decided to join us for another over at Palisades, so the three of us trekked over the bridge to Main Street. Just before we walked in Blake mentioned the guy unlocking his bike was also from Minnesota and – per the usual custom – they again traded high school information. It's a thing folks.

The bar was fairly full, with just a few seats left. As we stood deciding on our orders, a tall, bald man wearing a white linen shirt and shorts picked up his beer and moved to the end of the bar without a word – giving the three of us room.

“Thanks,” I said, sitting on the stool closest to him.

“I’m getting divorced,” he responded, “and it’s my honeymoon.”

As we sipped our drinks – he a lager, me a hazy IPA – Gordon recounted the fight that led to the crisis. Frankly, it didn’t entirely make sense, so I’ll just repeat it: A dispute over the use of a cell phone charger and the validity of directions to the winery where they had been going. That was three or four hours prior, and she wouldn’t respond to his phone calls – instead leaving increasingly angry text messages and threatening to jump back on a plane to their home in New Jersey without him.

“I mean, what can I do?” he said. “But I got hungry so I came here.”

As I have been married – and divorced – I can certainly relate to how the tiniest of issues can explode into a referendum on the overall health and meaningfulness of the relationship itself. That happening on a honeymoon, though, is a whole other level.

I didn’t tell Gordon this, but I wish I had: The best advice I ever received on that point isn’t to avoid conflict with your significant other – that’s impossible. Instead, the two of you need to figure out how to fight fairly, focused on whatever discrete issue led to the flare up and not making it Exhibit A (or B or C or D) of why things aren’t working.

Seeking to cheer him up, Nick and I suggested we check out Billco’s Billiards, a place I had never been. I was not disappointed. Though I haven’t been here long, Billco’s seems like one of the last vestiges of Napa as a blue-collar town.

Though smoking hasn’t been allowed indoors for many, many years, a whiff of long extinguished cigarettes still hung in the air. Older men played chess outside while hordes of local 20-somethings played pool, darts or sang drunkenly off-key Karaoke. The place is great fun, and given the specials, probably the cheapest place one can grab a drink in the city.

The three of us played cutthroat – where you try to get you opponents balls in while yours stay on the table – for about an hour. Now, I’m wretched at pool – Nick isn’t much better – and Gordon claimed he couldn’t concentrate due to his troubles. But whatever the reason, we only got a single game in. Pretty pathetic, I know, but perhaps I’ll come back and practice a bit more.

The night ended outside Downtown Joe’s, where Gordon got a shot of whiskey to fortify himself before headed back to the hotel where his bride was waiting. I told him it was a good sign, as clearly she hadn’t made good on a threat to depart.

And as a coda, Gordon did text me the next day to say things were on the mend and the two of them perhaps just needed a good night’s sleep. Honestly, amazing what that can do.

So what to make of all this? In my nearly five-month tenure helming the paper (and six months as a Napa resident), the city continues to delight me. People are truly friendly here, not everyone is wealthy, but they want to have a good time. And everyone has a story to tell if you are patient and open enough to listen.