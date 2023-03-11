It’s been an interesting week for this editor — all of it infused one way or another by Napa County’s famed product. Last Sunday, I checked into Meadowood as part of the Wine Writers Symposium, a three-day affair in the hills east of St. Helena.

This was followed by the Napa Valley Register’s open house on Thursday evening — which included a fair amount of the reds and whites for our guests. I’m not sure if the wines, generously provided by the Napa Valley Vintners, paired well with the snacks purchased from the Soscol Avenue Walmart, but no one seemed to mind.

And on Friday, the staff went into high gear to figure out how the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank — perhaps most well known locally for its annual State of the Wine Industry report — would affect folks up this way. So far, it’s a bit hard to tell.

Rob McMillan, who founded the bank’s wine division and is the face behind the report, told us he couldn’t share much. (In an interesting coincidence, McMillian gave a presentation about that report at the Wine Writers Symposium on Wednesday. The bank’s stock began to teeter about then before cratering Friday morning, leading to regulators stepping in to take it over.)

We know this is a developing story, and that there is likely much more to write about. If you have something you’d like to share on this topic, please reach out to me at devans@napanews.com or reporter Danielle Wilde at dwilde@napanews.com.

But getting back to the symposium. This is an annual conference, going back almost two decades, and brings together some of the brightest and most lauded wine mavens in the world to talk, brainstorm and discuss how to effectively write about the stuff. The fellows — as we were called — the speakers and other leaders of the symposium completely booked out the St. Helena resort. This is no small thing for the resort or NVV, who are the co-sponsors and co-funders of the event.

As for how I got there: it’s a competitive process and involves a fairly lengthy application. You can see how I answered the prompt “Why is wine important” here. And indeed, that was the through-line for the numerous panels on book proposals, tasting notes, freelance pitches and field trips to To Kalon vineyards in Oakville and the Seavey Winery in the Conn Valley.

I came into the symposium with a limited, though growing, understanding of wine varietals, vineyard configurations, and the 1,001 things that I had little knowledge of when I took on this position a year ago. As with many things, the more you learn about a subject, the more you realize how much more there is to know.

My interests are mainly with the business side of things and how the politics, trends, regulations and the like affect the overall economics of Napa County. But a better understanding of the consumer and sommelier side of things will be extremely helpful for me as I guide our coverage of this industry. I’m grateful I was chosen to attend, and I believe its impacts will show in our coverage in very short order.

Finally, I want to thank everyone who braved the rain to come to our open house on Thursday. Fortunately, the wine did not disappear prior to the event, as happened the first time around. (As a brief recap, I placed a few bottles for that October 2022 event in the breakroom while I answered a phone call. When I finished the call, the bottles were gone, (accidentally) absconded with by a member of the business team.)

It was very encouraging to meet the people who came by, many who told me and the other members of the staff how much they appreciate the work we do. It wasn’t all positive, of course, and part of the reason I hold these events is to get honest feedback from readers. People were largely constructive with their thoughts, and I look forward to our next event.