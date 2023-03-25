What, exactly, does Minh Tran want?

As the saga of our dearly departed County CEO stretches toward its first anniversary, speculation abounds in Napa’s whisper chambers. The brass and the rank-and-file alike ponder the calculus in parking garages, Le Paris Artisan or BarnHouse just north of downtown. (The last is notable for attracting members of opposing Napa County’s various and varied factions, occasionally at the same time. Come for the coffee, stay for the spilled tea. But that’s a story for a different time.)

But no one really knows but Tran, tight lipped in the best of times. This is not one of those times.

For those not held breathless about the machinations of the third floor of the County Building, here’s a quick recap. The Board of Supervisors fired Tran late last July. It was a strange firing, to say the least, for two main reasons. First, several supervisors praised his tenure as they showed him the door, a rather rare occurrence. And second, it was Windex-clear he already had another job lined up. Why fire him if he was going to quit anyhow?

The stated reason for the sacking was the need for the county’s chief executive to be “laser focused” on Napa issues, an explanation that feels more and more like reverse engineering the more we learn. Because, and here’s the rub, the fact Tran was “released” from the job made him eligible for $467,000 in severance pay – something that he presumably wouldn’t get if he had just decided to quit.

A cache of emails obtained by reporter Barry Eberling between Tran and his new employer – the County of Riverside – make it sound he was resolute about leaving Napa in mid-June 2022. Or, at the very least, he certainly wanted Riverside officials to think so. In these emails, he said he “was honored to accept” the job as county counsel, discussed a start date, and even talked to that county’s chief spokesperson about the timing of an announcement.

On July 21, 2022, the Riverside Board of Supervisors posted an agenda item about Tran’s appointment – the next-to-last step in the hiring process. The Riverside Press-Enterprise picked up the story, followed shortly by the Register – and the agenda item suddenly disappeared. Napa County supervisors expressed surprise, and Tran was formally relieved of his duties about a week later. (He then took the job in Riverside on Aug. 30, a few weeks later than originally planned.)

Following so far? It gets weirder. First, Tran has claimed that multiple (unnamed) supervisors were his references for the Riverside job – if true, this would make claims of surprise suspect or outright duplicitous as well as making his firing all the stranger. Second, in a secretly recorded meeting the day prior to his sacking, Tran told his Napa County staff that he wanted to stay in the job, though he adds “I’m glad there are job offers.”

Tran, by the way, has not accepted his $467,000 check because, in doing so, he would have to agree to not sue Napa County regarding a number of active complaints he has against it. Going into the details of those complaints would require another column, so I’ll just summarize it here: Tran says several county officials, chief among them Supervisor Belia Ramos, created such a toxic and hostile work environment that he was forced to leave.

Here’s my analysis on all this:

It is possible Tran is primarily looking for an acknowledgement that Ramos, et al. did him dirty as well as an apology and promise to sin no more. If Ramos’ political career suffers collateral damage, so be it. (It’s also possible this is the primary aim.) He may think the $467,000 severance is safe regardless of what happens to his claims and it's in his legal interest to make the supervisors’ dilemma a choice between financial pain (a $1 million-plus settlement) or public embarrassment.

Seeing as the Napa Board of Supervisors – of which Ramos is the current chair – would have to sign off on this, well… I have to imagine the county’s sharpest legal minds are looking for a third option.

And the county may have some ammunition against Tran. If the supervisors can show Tran tricked them into firing him, they might be able to convince a judge he doesn’t deserve the severance pay after all.

Here's what I mean: He told Riverside he was definitely coming, but told his own Napa staff he was fighting to stay. Both can’t be true. He claims (some) Napa supervisors were references for the Riverside job, but if they were truly surprised by his departure, he must not have been entirely forthcoming. Either he was being duplicitous on this score or (at least some) of the supervisors were.

Rest assured, though, whatever they decide, we’ll be watching.