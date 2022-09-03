Start the Presses: Changes ahead for the Napa Valley Register

The newspaper business — and journalism itself — is constantly evolving, changing and reimagining itself. Some of these changes are easily accepted by readers, and some less so.

But regardless of whether the impact is positive or negative, I think it’s good practice — and good business — to be as transparent as possible about what we’re doing, and to give at least some amount of notice about how the reading and viewing experience will change.

First, let me start with some good news. The Napa Valley Register will be holding an open house on the evening of Sept. 21 at our offices at 1615 Soscol Ave. Please come by and meet the staff, ask us questions and have a nibble. Things will kick off at 6 p.m.

Depending on how well it goes, I’d like to have these on a bimonthly basis. I think it’s deeply important for us to try to interact with people on a human-to-human basis, something still slowly coming back as we emerge from the pandemic.

Second, I’m looking to restart our editorial board. This group would meet on a weekly basis — either via Zoom or in person — to discuss the official viewpoints of the paper. The Register had a strong and vibrant board for many years, but this fell by the wayside as of late, and I haven’t been able to take the time to work on this project — until now. If you’re interested in being on this board, know someone who might or just want to know more about it, please shoot me an email at devans@napanews.com or just ask me in person at the open house.

Also, I want to make sure people are aware there will not be a print edition on Labor Day, similar to what happened on Memorial Day. Our thought is that people are generally doing other things on the holiday, and will want to get back to the news when they get back to work. Our regular publication schedule will resume with the Tuesday print edition.

And starting that week, we will be pivoting our news coverage toward more in-depth, contextual and visually compelling stories. This means, almost by definition, that there will be fewer locally-produced pieces on A1. However, I am willing to accept that trade as many of the stories we currently run are largely procedural. Important, sure, but I want to see fewer stories that start “The City Council Tuesday voted to…” and more about what those decisions mean for residents and visitors.

And finally, as several people have suggested, we’re moving the arts section from Monday to back to Thursday. The idea is that having that type of coverage on Thursdays would make it easier for people to plan their weekends.

Thank you for your patience as we go through these changes, and please let me know what you think is working — and what is not. I want the Napa Valley Register to remain a community trust, and I want you to know I take your comments and questions very seriously.