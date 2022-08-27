Start the Presses: College debt freedom

As many of us do — caught in the maelstrom that is the daily act of living — I occasionally lose sight of how fortunate I have been. I own a nice home in the city where I work, my commute is under 10 minutes by car or a half-hour by foot, I have a fascinating job with dedicated and hardworking colleagues, I have friends and family I love and who love me — and besides my mortgage, I have no debt.

My undergrad education at UC Berkeley was fully paid for by my parents — the part-time jobs I had as a photographer for The Daily Californian and as a valet primarily paid for pizza and beer. I certainly didn’t think this was unusual at the time, partly because of the general lack of self-awareness that comes from being in one’s early (and even late) 20s, and partly because many of the people I knew seemed to be in the same situation. I didn’t grow up rich, but my parents were certainly not poor, and being middle class in the late 1990s often meant a public-school education could be mostly, if not completely, funded by the ‘rents.

A few years later, in 2002, I received a letter from the Columbia Graduate School of Journalism that informed me it had deigned me worthy to spend approximately $50,000 in exchange for a master’s degree. And in one of those “Sliding Door” moments that happen throughout one’s life, I decided to go.

(For those unfamiliar with the 1998 Gwyneth Paltrow vehicle, a woman’s life path changes dramatically based on whether she makes it onto a London Underground train or not. The split-reality plot follows each of the Gwyneths through the ups-and-downs of each person’s life – with the punchline, as it were, that each (more or less) eventually ends up in the same spot. So regret nothing, as it’s more likely than not you’d end up in the same place anyhow.)

Since my undergrad had been paid, it didn't seem right to ask for any more from my parents, and I went through the process of putting myself into a semi-absurd amount of debt to better my brain.

Was the education worth it? Absolutely, though it took close to a decade for its true value to show. What would take far longer, though, was paying back that loan. I remember laughing to myself that I would be, gasp, 48 when my 20-year loan was finally repaid. But due to a bit of luck and a savvy real-estate investment with my then-wife in downtown Los Angeles, I suddenly had the cash to pay off the balance when, in 2017, the dissolution of that union required the liquidation of that asset.

Given how low the interest rate was on those loans, my financial adviser suggested it would be better for me to invest the money rather than pay it off. But remarkably, even after 14 years of repayment, I still had close to $25,000 left to pay. Maybe because of the divorce, maybe because of hard-headedness, and maybe because I just wanted to keep more of my paycheck, I ignored this advice and just cut the good people at Navient a check. I, like so few others in this country, was done. It felt amazing.

The recent announcement by the Biden Administration announcing the cancellation of $10,000 of federal student debt has divided the populace in predictable ways. Some say the income level for eligibility — $125,000 per person or $250,000 for couples — is too high, and the income threshold should be lowered, and the amount forgiven increased, to help those who are truly struggling.

Others say it’s a figurative slap in the face to those who paid back their debts — or never went to college at all. It’s a sign, they say, that if you just wait long enough, some Democrat will hand out the green in a cynical attempt to buy votes.

If you know me at all, you’d understand I fall far more in the former camp than the latter. I am one of those folks — according to the GOP pundits, anyhow — being metaphorically assaulted. Now, I don’t really have an idea how much I would have gotten if I had just continued on with my payments, given most of my loan was private, not federal, but I’m sure I would have received something. But my face, literally and figuratively, remains unscathed.

Though I do wish the money was weighted out more toward lower end of the economic scale, I’m overjoyed at the move. If millions of Americans can feel the same freedom, the same joy I felt when I received that “Paid in Full” letter from my creditors, it is a far better use of the money than the stupid and wasteful manner in which our government often writes its checks.

This requires, I think, a sense of humility about the things we have. I have worked hard — incredibly hard, actually — for my career and financial stability. But I am absolutely not — to borrow a phrase — going to pretend I hit a triple when I was born on third base. I had the luck to be born into a stable, middle-class family, and will not deny the privilege that comes with being a white male in modern America.

I am not ashamed in any way of who I am, but it would be the worst type of selfishness to begrudge help and relief to those who need it more than me.

To that end, I’m asking that if anyone reading this wants to share how this move will impact their day-to-day lives, we’d like to highlight your stories. Please send me a note to devans@napanews.com or call 707-256-2246.