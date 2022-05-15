Start the Presses: Copy chief hangs up his pencil

After almost exactly 26 years —25 years, 11 months and 23 days to be exact — Kelly Doren left his post Friday as the Napa Valley Register’s copy desk chief, wire editor, graphic designer and jack-of-all-newspaper trades.

He is a singular force in the newsroom, a calming presence in the chaos that occasionally engulfs those of us in the trade, and a beacon of continuity through the paper’s various owners and physical locations.

Kelly has helped put out nearly 9,500 editions of the Register, not counting the scores of special sections and magazines our little shop produces. He will be sorely missed by all of us here. Since I haven’t been here long, I asked some of the more veteran folks here to share their favorite memories.

In a way, I suppose this is a reverse “Dear John” letter, as Kelly’s last day was Friday. So, Kelly, by the time you read this, you’ll already be gone. But I hope you cherish these memories as much as those whose lives you’ve touched over the years.

–-

Two of my many favorite things about Kelly Doren are his artistic ability and natural creativity. Most readers don’t know this but each October, Kelly launches his 31 Days of Monsters campaign on Instagram. Every day of the month features an original ghoul, demon or beast, all drawn from Kelly’s vivid and detailed imagination.

Besides his love of monsters, Kelly is also into vintage horror films, Disneyland, Beistle graphics, Creature Features, comic books, Napa’s Rebobs, science fiction, all things Halloween, tiki culture, board games and making custom masks out of plastic and papier-mâché.

Kelly’s also a natural comedian. In fact, with his whimsical sense of humor and dry observations, he would make an excellent cartoon character, the kind of guy who’s always scratching his head over life’s perplexities/inanities.

During the almost 17 years we worked together, Kelly hardly ever said no when I asked for a special illustration element for a page, or chart or map, even when it usually meant more work for him.

Thank you for always saying yes, Kelly! I miss you already.

Jennifer Huffman, business editor

––

Kelly is the unsung hero of the newsroom. You rarely see his name in print, but he has contributed so much to the Napa Valley Register in his more than 20 years here. Most recently, he has been the curator of our Faces & Places photo galleries, giving our readers the opportunity to share their photos with our readers and the community at large. He's helped maintain some of our most-loved local features that help the Register maintain its hometown newspaper quality.

My favorite Kelly Doren story is when our readers DID get to see his name in print as the unofficial leader for the campaign to name the legendary rebobs as the new Napa High mascot back in 2018. Yes, it was a far-fetched idea, but it made us all smile, and that's the best thing about Kelly. He is a quiet, guiding force who always finds a way to brighten our day. This place won't be the same without him.

Samie Hartley, online editor

––

In the early days of working with Kelly, when we were stumped on how to illustrate a story, he would make a magnificent drawing for it. And his work inspired an eighth grade teacher at Silverado, who wondered if he would do a drawing for her class; with no explanation, just the drawing, their assignment would be to write a story to go with it.

He came up with a crazy drawing of a cowboy holding the head of a snowman. The kids, inspired by the weirdness of it, wrote great stories, which we published. Then Kelly and I went to visit the class. They were so excited to meet him, a real artist, and grilled him about how he came up with the idea and how he did it. He was an absolute star.

I was sorry as the paper changed, he no longer had time to be the resident artist, and I hope that he will now have time to get back to his art.

This is in addition to his infinite patience and good-humor, working with me day after day. He was incomparable.

Sasha Paulsen, features editor

––

Kelly was the invisible hand that made the Napa Valley Register happen day after day. He sweated the hard, technical stuff that goes into producing a paper, which is unimaginably detailed and intricate. There was really nothing Kelly couldn't or wouldn't do. He was the kind of guy I could hand off some complex new procedure and say "here, figure this out." And he would.

And on top of that, he was a great colleague, always full of amusing stories, often of long-forgotten hi-jinks in the newsroom, and witty, penetrating observations. During the seven years I was editor, Kelly consistently made my job easier, and often brightened my day.

Sean Scully, former executive editor

Catch the latest in Opinion Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.