Though my passport shows Pennsylvania as my place of birth, it’s effectively a foreign land for me. My parents moved across the country to San Diego when I was the ripe age of 2, and but for a few notable exceptions, I’ve been a resident of the Golden State from then until now.

My mom’s side of the family lives mostly in Florida, while my dad’s is largely in the Philadelphia area. Though I’m an only kid, I have Irish Catholic heritage on both sides, along with the cliché of having lots and lots of cousins. The oldest of us on my dad’s side — I’m third in that pecking order of about a dozen — died unexpectedly a few weeks ago.

Trisha Evans-Waugh died on June 24 of complications from Parkinson's and other chronic ailments. She was 54. My cousin Beckie, the closest to me in age, said her sister went to bed one night and just didn’t wake up. She said she’d been balancing the struggles of the sudden loss with the peace that comes from knowing she did not suffer. No one thought, least of all Trisha, that she would set any longevity records, but there was no indication she was mortally ill.

Beckie told me the day before, a Friday, she was talking to her brother on how to get their occasionally stubborn sibling to make some difficult decisions. Should Trisha move out of the two-story home she lived in to make it easier to move around? Should she work to get her health care better coordinated, given that her numerous doctors only seemed to be treating one of her issues with no one looking at the bigger picture?

Within hours of that conversation, these problems and plans became theoretical, with all energy now focused on what to do next, what Trisha wanted or, if unspecified in her will or words, what she might have wanted.

I got the news shortly after it happened as I was driving back up to Napa from San Diego. I had been down in my old hometown the week prior to help out my dad who had just gotten a redo of his knee surgery. About 18 months ago, he had both of his knees replaced at the same time — a move his doctors said would reduce his recovery time dramatically.

Unfortunately, this didn’t quite work, and his surgeons had to replace part of his new bionic equipment. My dad, who is one of the more optimistic and sanguine people I know, took this all in, well, stride. Even so, and even though he has plenty of people to help him up and down the stairs, I felt it important to be there on the first critical days following the surgery.

When I left to head north, all seemed as well as it could be, and I was looking forward to my upcoming trip to New York City around the July 4 holiday. I asked Beckie when she thought the memorial might be, just in case it would coincide with my trip to the East Coast. At that point, she didn’t know, but within about a week I got a text from her that it would be on July 8. She had been cremated, and her ashes were going to be buried with my uncle — my dad’s oldest brother — who had died decades ago, about the same age as his oldest daughter.

A reception would be held at a nearby restaurant owned by friends of the family, all of this happening in the hills and towns outside of Philadelphia.

My dad was unable to travel, and another uncle who lives in St. Louis had significant family obligations, meaning none of the cousins from that branch would be able to attend. Given that I’m rarely in that particular time zone, and the fact I would be one of the few extended family members around, I felt a particular obligation to show up.

And I’m glad I did. My cousin had four kids of her own, the oldest being in her late 20s. A strategy I remember from a colleague years ago about greeting people who have suffered a loss or other tragedy is to simply say “I can’t imagine what you’re going through.” It feels more accurate, and more humane, than the usual “I’m sorry for your loss.”

But, as it turns out, I could understand, at least partly, what they were going through. My young cousins were at about the same age I was when my mom died. It was something that took a long time for me to feel normal again — and even then, a bit of pain still flashes when I think about what could have been had she lived. Would she have realized her dream to become a therapist? Would she have given me some sage advice about some of the more thorny relationships I had in my 20s and 30s? Would I have taken it?

Amidst the love, memories, tears and laughter of that day, I also had the stark memory of the emptiness that happened when the support and care slowly started to fade away. People started to go back to their lives, but I didn’t know what mine had become. But there were members of my family and incredibly close friends that didn’t let me become isolated, didn’t let me retreat.

And though it can be a challenge to do that from 3,000 miles away, I want to do my best to be the support I can be for my cousins as they deal with and process all this. It’s perhaps the only thing that can be done.