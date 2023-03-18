Starting this Monday, the Register will launch a feature we’ve been trying out for a few weeks – the journalistic equivalent of a soft opening, if you will – the front-page Q&A. We start things off on Monday with Assessor-Recorder-County Clerk John Tuteur, who has designs on being the longest serving person in that role not just in Napa County history, but California history.
Tuteur, who also served as a county supervisor in the 1970s, has an enormous number of insights to share about our region as it was, as it is, and as it could be, and I urge you to check it out. And though well-known personalities and elected officials will certainly be featured, we want to also talk to under-the-radar individuals, unsung heroes, iconoclasts and rebels. Napa County is decidedly not a monolith, and those folks deserve ink (and pixels) just as much as anyone else. If you’d like to nominate someone, or nominate yourself, drop me a note at devans@napanews.com.
Second, I want to announce that we are currently looking for a Spanish-speaking news freelancer. As it stands, no one on staff speaks the language with enough fluency to interview in Spanish, and this means that we’re missing out on numerous stories of people who aren’t comfortable speaking in English. With U.S. Census data showing that about a third of households in the county speak Spanish as the primary language at home, it means we’re not fully doing our job as a newspaper without such a position.
Initially, these pieces would be written and published solely in English, but I am open to publishing the work in Spanish if there is demand for it. I hope this position grows into a full-time position, as it’s something we clearly need, but I have to start somewhere.
I would be looking for approximately one story a week, focused on the stories, personalities, struggles and successes of the Spanish-speaking Napa County community. This could take many forms, but would likely be focused, at least at the start, on the issues and happenings in the communities where these folks live. This could be American Canyon, Calistoga, Pope Valley or elsewhere.
And, because the larger concerns of traffic, land use, taxes, education and politics affect Spanish-speaking people as much as anyone else, this person would also be called on to deepen and compliment the narratives of our articles. This could take the form of a discrete piece or as a collaboration with our staff reporters.
In addition to having the ability to speak Spanish, this person would need to have journalism experience – preferably working for a newspaper or hard-news online outlet. This is because the pieces would not be soft-features, but work that can and should go on the front page.
And, not insignificantly, he or she would need to accept what we’re able to pay – which is $150 for a 750 to 900-word article. Is this a lot to ask? Probably. But I’m hoping that by growing this part of our readership, we will not only better serve the community but will better be able to thrive as a business. Doing good by doing well, if you will.
Please forward this to anyone that may be interested or reach out with any questions.
And third, I want to acknowledge that I have heard the suggestions and pleas to make the paper more focused on local, as opposed to state or regional, issues. One way to do this would be by having regular columns on the opinion page written by people connected to local nonprofits, service clubs or other public-facing institutions. I would also be open to individuals who are willing and able to share their insights on local educational, legal or political issues.
I’m especially interested in people who live in the areas of the county we have a difficult time reaching. This would include American Canyon, Yountville, Calistoga, Angwin, Lake Berryessa and Pope Valley. One major caveat: I cannot pay for such work, as important as it truly is. If that still interests you, please reach out.
Dan Evans can be reached at 707-256-2246 or devans@napanews.com.