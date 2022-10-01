Start the Presses: Introducing the editorial board

Close readers of the Napa Valley Register may have noticed a couple of subtle changes in the last week or so. First is the appearance on the front page of a QR code — that square-shaped bar-code-like bit at the bottom of the page — that takes you to our expanded comics and puzzles offerings. To get there, point your smartphone at the code and click the link.

Many, if not all, of the features that are no longer in the print edition can be found there. A link to the page can also be found on the homepage of our website.

The other, while subtle in and of itself, I believe will have a much bigger impact. The names of the members of the newly reconstituted editorial board can now be seen at the top left part of the Opinion & Letters page in print as well as the e-edition.

​This group — which includes three members of the Register staff and seven community members — will be helping to drive the official opinion of the paper, which includes endorsing candidates for office and weighing in on matters of local interest.

We met for the first time on Wednesday at the Register offices, and our first editorial publishes today. So this seems like a good time to introduce each of the community members. In no particular order:

Kevin Courtney — Kevin was a longtime reporter and city editor of the Register who retired in 2021, but has continued writing his "Napa Journal" column each Sunday — a streak going back more than three decades. He has lived in Napa since 1973.

Lilea Heine — Lilea is a coordinator for First 5 Napa County. She is a second-generation Mexican American and member of the LBGTQ community. She has been involved in early childhood education for many years. She is also the mother of two special needs children.

Annette Dambrosio — A San Francisco native, Annette moved to Napa in the heart of the pandemic. Her years of teaching, writing and consulting in higher education include a background in bringing together people with divergent perspectives to reach consensus.

Stephen A Corley — Stephen worked for most of his life in wine at his family's winery, Monticello Vineyards, before stepping back in 2022. He serves on the board of Napa Valley Vintner Community Health Center as well as working with the First 5 Napa Network and Leadership Napa Valley. He previously served on the boards of Visit Napa Valley and the Napa Valley Vintners, among others.

Evy Warshawski — Evy formerly served as executive director of the Napa Valley Opera House. She is a longtime resident and active member in the arts community. She currently serves on the Napa County Library Commission, the Napa County Arts & Cultural Grants Advisory Panel and was a board member of Leadership Napa Valley. In 2015, she and her husband Morrie created the nonprofit, E & M Presents, dedicated to presenting touring shows — earmarked for kids and families — to Napa Valley audiences.

Donna R Altes — An educator for more than four decades, Donna taught at the elementary, middle and adult school levels at Napa Valley Unified School District, as well as at the University of Berkeley Extension. She now serves on the Napa Valley College Foundation Board, the AAA’s Advisory Council on Aging, and the Concierge Alliance of Napa and Sonoma. While teaching at Silverado Junior High, one of her ninth grade journalism students eventually became the editor of the American Canyon Eagle.​

Cindy Webber — Cindy, who is the sole member of the former iteration of the editorial board to continue on, worked at the Register as its controller. After leaving the paper in 2015, she has worked at Central Valley Lumber Yards and currently works in the wine industry at Hess Persson Estates.

Additionally, I will be holding monthly meetings of what we’re calling the Community Advisory Board. This will involve me giving a brief presentation of the goings on at the Register in the previous month but will be primarily a listening session. I want to hear readers’ thoughts about what we’ve done, what we can do, and what we could do better.

The first of these meetings — which are open to the public — will be held at the Register’s offices on Thursday, Oct. 7, at 6 p.m. Please stop by and say hello.