Start the Presses: Keeping the unhoused in mind

My car’s warning system squawked as I pulled into the Starbucks lot in south Napa, letting me know the outside temperature was a balmy 36. Dawn had yet to break, but the folks I was meeting had already been working for hours.

Molly Rattigan, Brandee Freitas and Ashley Hacker — representing, respectively, the city, county and Abode Services — were taking part in the annual Point in Time count, a census of the county’s unhoused population. Reporter Edward Booth had been with them since 5 a.m., and photographer Nick Otto and I joined them at 7 a.m.

We walked through the parking lot by the Home Depot that Wednesday morning, an area that until fairly recently were the overnight homes of Napans living in RVs. The property owner, though, pushed them off the lot, spreading them through the city and county’s public streets.

As in recent years, the team did not interact with people living in RVs, tents or other precarious living situations — unless, of course, they wanted to talk. Before the change in procedures, volunteers for the count would wake people up for the count, a more time consuming and — as it turns out — less accurate process.

“You wouldn’t want to be waken up at 5 a.m., so why would anyone else?” said Rattigan, as we all walked toward the Gasser Street bridge. Beneath, a man had a small fire going from collected underbrush, evoking an uncomfortable smell memory of wildfires. We waved, he waved back, and we moved on.

Throughout the morning, Rattigan and the others entered data about people they saw, tents and vehicles that appeared to be pulling double duty as a home. The trio, because of the work they do, could figure out about how many people lived where. Still, sometimes it’s a best guess.

After the count, she explained, another group of people would come back and get more detailed information about ages, genders, health conditions and the like to get a more complete picture. That data would all be published sometime in the spring.

Past the bridge, we walked toward the railroad tracks on a dirt path above where a family of ducks swam in a temporary lake created by the recent downpours. At the end of the path was an encampment of a handful of tents and makeshift living quarters. Smoke rose from a few campfires. Most people just waved, but one man — a lanky fellow with longish hair — claimed we were making him nervous with our presence.

And then he shouted: “Anyone got some work? Like a real job, like a mechanic.”

But after, he started jumping up and down, making the occasional grunt. We moved on.

“He’s polluted,” Hacker sighed.

“Polluted?” I asked. “Like high?”

She nodded.

We continued down the bike path toward the Imola Street bridge, waving to more and more people before doubling back on the tracks. We crossed into the parking lot near the In-and-Out, where a dog in a large RV barked at our arrival.

“Oh wow, the dog is getting so old,” said Hacker. “She’s really sweet. Her owner paints her nails pink.”

A year ago, as part of my work as the editor of a news startup, I oversaw a series of stories about homelessness in Santa Cruz, one that culminated with the 2022 count. The 2021 census had been skipped due to the pandemic, and people were anxious to see what the results showed.

Santa Cruz County’s unhoused issues are magnitudes worse than in Napa, but the base causes remain the same and elude easy solutions. Contrary to what many believe, the unhoused in our community are truly our neighbors — the vast majority have been locals for many years, some for their whole lives. Mental illness and drugs play a part, indeed, but so does a local economy that relies on low-paid workers who can’t afford to pay the rent.

American individualism and exceptionalism has a dark side, and this is it. The ethos of a society that allows and celebrates billionaires creates an underclass. There is certainly enough money in this county to house everyone, but that’s only part of the problem. Reducing pressure on the demand by building sufficient housing — thus lowering costs to reasonable levels — would potentially destroy what makes Napa, well, Napa. Or, at least, that’s the argument.

As our little group returned to the Starbucks lot, to continue with our day with our warm coats and cars used solely for transportation, I felt a bit hopeful. This census puts an issue so many of us would rather ignore front-and-center, if only for a few days.

There are many rights and responsibilities to balance here. Environmental protection, keeping the quality of life high, property rights, capitalism itself and, of course, personal responsibility. But for a moment, we’re reminded of the people who have so little power, so little agency, and hopefully spurred to keep them more in mind.

PHOTOS: Napa County conducts point-in-time count of homeless population Point in Time Count 10 Point in Time Count 1 Point in Time Count 4 Point in Time Count 3 Point in Time Count 2 Point in Time Count 5 Point in Time Count 6 Point in Time Count 9 Point in Time Count 7 Point in Time Count 8 Point in Time Count 11 Point in Time Count 12 Point in Time Count 13 Point in Time Count 14