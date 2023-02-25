It’s been a few months since the paper has had a community advisory meeting or an open house, and now that the rains (and snow!) are slowing down, the staff thought it would be a good time to have another one. We’ll be putting out announcements in the paper and online, but please mark your calendar for March 9 from 5-7 p.m.

We’ll be on hand to hear your ideas, thoughts and ways you think we can better reflect and report on our shared community. We’ll be doing this at our offices at 1615 Soscol Ave., though future events may be held outside that building. Even editors like to get out from behind their desks once in a while.

Speaking of that, I’ve spent more time than usual out in the world as of late. Earlier this week, I attended a number of the trade events for Premiere Napa Valley, annual showcase/bacchanal ahead of the auction that took place Saturday. Look for Danielle Wilde’s reporting on that for the Monday paper.

Traversing the different roads and steep inclines to those wineries and events made me reflect a bit on how different the operations are, from enormous multinational corporations to family-owned farms. And that’s just the business side. When you start talking about grape growing and winemaking itself – varietals, methods, AVAs, types of soil and the like – it can almost feel overwhelming.

When I arrived in Napa last March, my wine knowledge was primarily of the “I like this, and I don’t like that” level. I could tell (more or less) a Cab from a Merlot from a Zin, but never gave much thought as to the impacts of soil to my enjoyment, nor how the weather patterns of a particular year could make one vintage wonderful or, well, less so.

I’m now aware of how much I don’t know, and taking the time to spend time around dozens of winemakers this week has made it clear to me just how much there is to learn. It’s a tough subject, indeed, but at least the schooling and the classes are pleasant.

Along those lines, I’ll be attending the Wine Writers Symposium at Meadowood early next month. The conference brings together some of the best wine writers in the world, and getting in is a competitive process. I’m very pleased to have been chosen and, if you’ll indulge me, I want to share part of that application. Specifically, folks were asked to define what makes wine important:

I parked across the street from the Napa Valley Wine Academy on a glorious late afternoon on the last day of June. I rubbed the forefinger and thumb of my left hand in a vain attempt to calm my mind, but my heart rate ticked up all the same.

A white convertible Mini nearly hit me as I crossed California Boulevard toward the building – a businesslike structure that fit in perfectly with the car repair shops and other light industry that inhabit that part of the city of Napa. I wondered idly if the car belonged to my companion that day – a woman I had yet to meet in person. I hoped not, as it normally takes a bit longer for people in my life to want to run me over.

You see, this was a first date, and I had – wisely or foolishly, at that point yet to be determined – suggested doing one of the “Hedonistic Wednesdays” events put out by the academy. The idea is that for an attainable price – around $60 – you get to taste something outrageous you’d probably never otherwise have the opportunity to drink. The beverage on tap, if you will, was a 2000 Louis Roederer Cristal Rose, a brand I mostly knew about due to its favored status among hip-hop stars and rappers.

My knowledge of champagne, sparkling wine – or rap, for that matter – is thin, and I wondered what I had just gotten myself into. At that point, I had been a Napa resident for all of two months, having moved from Santa Cruz to take over as executive editor of the Napa Valley Register.

Learning more about the ins-and-outs of the county’s main industry seemed, well, obvious. Why couldn’t I have fun at the same time?

But my initial reaction on walking in was not one of ease. As my fellow attendees spoke with high authority about malolactic fermentation, the micro-differences between the Rutherford and Oakville sub AVAs, and thoughts about the WSET exams, my stomach began to hurt. Nervousness squared. Great.

Still, I gamely tried to follow along with the conversation – either asking for explanations or jotting down terms to Google later. A few minutes later, my date walked through the door, looking a bit confused. I got it: The location for this “hedonism” was a very normal looking room – aggressively beige, let’s say. It not only was a classroom, it looked like one, not a place where the spirit of Baccus was likely to infect all and sundry. And, of course, folks were speaking in a language more graduate seminar than wine bar.

But we were able to bond over our shared amateur status, cheered on by our classmates who were more than happy to share their perspectives and knowledge. Some were professionals on vacation – a “busman’s holiday” if there ever was one – others were hobbyists, while still others were serious students on their way to higher and higher classifications in the wine world.

What fascinated me, though, was the optimism and intelligence each brought to those long white tables. We were doing something important, sure, but not to the level that the joy had been removed. The psychic brix, if you will, was at the perfect level.

That moment in time showed to me what wine education could and should be, and, on some level, what makes the drink more than fermented grapes. It’s community; it’s learning; it’s distilled joy.

It’s not a bad first date either. (Yes, we’re still together. No, she doesn’t drive a Mini.)