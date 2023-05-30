Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Like so many festivals – or things in life generally – BottleRock has decidedly different strata of experiences. If you jumped on the presale for Napa County residents last December, a three-day pass would set you back $379 while a VIP one went for $979.

But, of course there’s the velvet rope, and the velvet rope. The rock-bottom prices for the upper (upper) tier ranged from $1,799 a person for the three-day skydeck pass up to a whopping $5,495 a person for the platinum pass. (As of a few days ago, those über-VIP passes were going for about $10,000 a person.)

Napa Valley is no stranger to conspicuous consumption, and so the value of such access bling may be as much in possessing it as in the actual comforts themselves. But, of course, those amenities at the top, top end are pretty amazing: curated food, top-shelf cocktails, on-stage and backstage access, gifts and an on-site concierge as well as extraordinary (though not platinum-plated as far as I know) bathrooms and air-conditioned suites. I didn’t get to see them in person, though they looked nice from below.

I did get to see the JaMPad Clubroom, though, situated at the back end of the stage of the same name. It’s pretty nice, I’ll have to admit, with its up-close access to high-end stars and, perhaps most importantly, shade from the weekend’s mild but (for the pale among us) still intense UV rays emanating from our nearest (actual) star. Even in da’ club, you’re paying full retail for Butter, though it is nice to have someone take your order.

Nothing is free, of course. One of the weird parts of any festival is the warp on prices, fees, tipping and the like. (Of course, this happens anywhere you have a captive audience. One of my favorite memes on the subject goes something like this: “The airport is a lawless place. Seven a.m.? Drink a beer. Tired? Sleep on the floor. Hungry? Chips now cost $17.”)

Without getting too Andy Rooney on the subject (those under 40 should refer to Peter from “Family Guy” as the appropriate reference), there is an unfortunate and unnecessary creep in tipping for non-service-intensive activities. There really isn’t any reason that one should be compelled to tip 18% for someone handing them a beer after they waited in line for 20 minutes in the sun. The $17 for the pint is sufficient.

When presented with a screen where 18% seems to be the default, and therefore expected, choice, it’s psychology that is coming into play, not gratitude. As people feel more and more manipulated, they feel less and less gracious. It feels more and more like a hidden tax, a scam, and a fee added on to an already (increasingly) outrageous cost.

This system will eventually collapse in on itself, hurting both the business consultants who put it in place and the front-line workers themselves who, almost certainly, had nothing to do with the scheme in the first place. But I do say “eventually,” as I suspect this system will be self-sustaining for a good amount of time. After all, separating people from their money is not a bug of these sorts of things – it’s a feature.

Along those lines: this column was intended to be about the various VIP areas in BottleRock, and why anyone in their right mind might pay such prices. I figured the tongue-loosening effect of ethanol on carbon-based life forms with six-and-seven-and-eight-figure bank accounts (though not with Silicon Valley Bank, of course) might get me an insider look.

But, honestly, it seemed the answer was right in front of me. In my brief tour of the VIP area, it seemed the folks were just doing the same things as people in the general admission area – just with fewer, you know, people. The farther up the chain you go, the fewer humans there are, the more likely you know the ones who are there, the less hassle you get from your fellow patrons, the more help you receive for food, drink and other creature comforts, etc.

I don’t want to come across as cranky here. The weekend had an amazing number of experiences for all manner of music, food and drink tastes and budgets. Filtered water was available for free throughout the venue, as was sunblock – a clever branding effort by Kaiser Permanente. And a few short steps outside the venue were (fairly) cheap eats from (quasi-legal) hot dog vendors and (presumably) fully permitted food trucks.

Patrons and staff were, they normally are, enormously friendly. The Napa police officials I spoke to all talked about how (generally) mellow everyone had been, and how well designed organizers had put things in place to make sure everything went smoothly from a public safety standpoint.

People seem to have noticed. Edward Booth’s article from the festival’s first day had several long-time attendees comment on how smooth things were this year, and that it seems to be getting better and better.

I’ll raise my $32 cocktail to that.