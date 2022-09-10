Start the Presses: Love, death and Los Angeles – Part 1

It was, in essentially every way, a perfect day. The breeze flowed gently off Monterey Bay as my girlfriend and I walked hand-in-hand along the bluffs above the beach. Joggers in bright lycra shorts shuffled past gray-haired couples and families with (alternately) shrieking and laughing children. The fog hadn’t quite burned off on that late morning a couple of weeks ago, and the air was cool — belying the brutal weather we’ve all been having of late.

As Theresa stopped to FaceTime with her daughter, I took out my semi-ancient Nikon F3 and took a few snaps, praying the black-and-white film (Tri-X for you camera nerds) was still good. I wasn’t really paying close attention to the subject of my shots, mostly just enjoying the satisfying click and whirl that only comes from these analog devices.

Then a buzz in my pocket, my phone coming to life. The name that popped up was hard to place at first, but then it hit me… my former mother-in-law.

Oh God, my mind raced, she’s dead too.

A bit of background: Though Napa has my heart, the majority of my life was spent either in San Diego, where I grew up, or Los Angeles, where I spent the majority of my adult life. For much of that time, I lived in a neighborhood in downtown LA (DTLA for those in the know) called the Arts District.

The area in 2012, when my then-wife Donna and I moved there, was still in “transition,” a real estate word that indicates the place could be dirty, dicey and dangerous. And it was. About a year after I moved in, I was hit on the back of the head with the butt of a gun and robbed of my wallet and phone.

But I loved it. We felt like pioneers of a sort, urban spelunkers, living a life others simply didn't have the courage to live. Almost immediately, we had a group of friends embrace us: artists, musicians, restaurateurs, lawyers, architects, journalists and — because it is Los Angeles — a filmmaker in the so-called “other industry.”

We spent countless hours at a bar called the Down & Out, famed for its enormous mugshots of celebrities from Bill Gates to Paris Hilton adorning its walls. The place had a curious smell — a mix of long-departed smoke, stale beer and industrial cleaner — a bathroom door that never seemed to lock correctly, and crooked pool sticks. But the drinks were reasonable, the owner never minded if you brought in a burrito from the place nearby, and the patrons were something out of a Bukowski novel.

One regular was a sitting appellate court judge — the state courthouse was two blocks away — who would alternate between spilling the tea on the issues before him — catnip for a journalist — and complaining about his wife’s lover. Another was a homeless gent named Ricky the Pirate — named because he looked like he had escaped from the Pirates of the Caribbean ride — who could debate everything from the Dodgers to Dada.

Ricky is dead now, and the judge tossed from the bench for his alcohol-fueled lack of discretion. And so are two friends of mine from that time, passing away within weeks of one another. One of the memorials was Saturday.

Tara Thomas ran Traxx, a white-tablecloth restaurant in Union Station, a respite from the bustle and fast-food endemic to transit centers. Though I played pioneer, Tara truly was one, running a highly regarded and successful enterprise in a deeply male-dominated field. She was also one of the most generous and giving people I have ever met, throwing together gatherings and doing pretty much anything she could to make people feel welcome.

Emmeric Konrad was an artist of extremes, painting raw, graphic imagery — often involving half-naked women and martini glasses — but with a winking irony. Many of his works featured Disney-style mouse hats, a trademark of sorts that fit him perfectly. He was a Marine, and deeply proud of his service, but had a playfulness that melded into his occasionally brutal work.

And now Donna?! I could imagine no other reason my former mother-in-law would be calling. We hadn’t spoken in probably six or seven years.

I steeled myself. “Hello?” I answered.

“Um, Dan?” the voice responded. “It’s Donna."

I couldn't think of what to say. Divorce being what it is, we don't have much of a relationship now, but I was definitely happy she remained among the living.

"Hello?" she said. "Are you there?"

“Sorry, just...I thought it meant you were dead," I said. "I don’t know why else your mom would call me.”

“Oh,” she said, pausing. “I didn’t think of that. I'm in DC visiting her. I wanted to make sure you knew Tara and Emmeric died. I didn’t want you to find out via Facebook.”

“Yeah, I knew. A couple people reached out. I’m going down for Tara's memorial. Are you?”

“Yeah. Going to change my flight.”

We chatted a bit more about plans and got off the phone. I sat down on a bench, heavily. Theresa, who represents my current happiness and future hopes, sat next to me, her face creased in concern.

“You OK?” she asked.

“Yeah,” I responded. “I will be. Do you want to go to Los Angeles in a couple weeks?”

Come back next Sunday for Part 2.