Start the Presses: Memories of mom for Breast Cancer Awareness month

In mid-March of this year, a few days before I took over as editor, a curious date for me passed: the halfway point.

March 12 marked the day that my mother — who died in 1998 at the age of 49 — had been gone from my life longer than she was in it. And in two years and three months, give or take, I will, God willing, outlive her.

I tend to do this sort of thing, not because of an attraction to numerology, astrology or other related nonsense, but because it is a distraction from the complicated mass of feelings that come up when I think of her passing. Those “what ifs” and “if onlys” that create stomachaches and the occasional sleepless night.

October is Breast Cancer Awareness month, and in a couple of weeks, the Napa Valley Register will be printing a special section on the topic. It includes information about treatments, developments and how-tos on living with this awful, but often treatable, disease. It will also include stories from local people who are fighting, and memories of those who have finished their race.

(As a side note, in the mix of practicality, precision and poetry that made up the unique personality of my mom, she chose a reading from St. Paul for her funeral mass that included the phrase “I have fought the good fight, I have finished the race, I have kept the faith.” I wonder if she was ever perturbed that this beautiful statement is, in fact, a run-on sentence. Knowing her, probably a little…)

I don’t like to say “lost the battle,” because a human being cannot be distilled into a war analogy, and often the fight is often not just with the disease itself. It certainly was not for Kathy Evans.

Was it sexism that made her doctor dismiss the lump she found in her breast nearly a year before her initial diagnosis? Did the stresses of dealing with the absurd bureaucracy of health insurance after that diagnosis weaken her overtaxed immune system? Did her upbringing around the Navy bases where my grandfather served create an exposure to some unknown toxin? (Her older sister died very young as well.) Did this have to happen, or was it just bad luck?

Things have progressed since the 1990s, thank God, but there is still so much to do. Too many women — and not a few men — have died of this disease due to a lack of knowledge or access to health care. And though sometimes it feels like a half-measure, talking about it, that famed journalistic “bringing awareness,” can do some good. There’s just so much to live for.

I think about how my life, and that of my dad, would have been different had my mom lived. I didn’t know it at the time, but my parents' relationship was one people aspire to have. I know it wasn’t perfect: as my own relationship with my dad evolved, I was trusted with more of those details. But the love and trust and respect they had for one another, their shared values and beliefs, and unrelenting optimism about the bond itself created an unshakable foundation.

And, of course, my relationship with my mom wasn’t drama-free. Even through her illness, we fell into the traditional roles young men in their early 20s often have with their mothers. That is, the push-pull of desiring both closeness and independence, of wanting to open up with my anxieties and worries (often about, well, women) but embarrassed to do so and fearful of her judgment. (She was not shy with her opinions. Wonder where I get that? Hmm.) But it was deepening and changing into the one we would have had when that ole frontal cortex of mine finally firmed up. That is, when I was an actual adult, not just a legal one.

Of course, there is the fact that I didn’t have to deal with her side-eye regarding the dating choices I made in my 20s and 30s. Save maybe two, the only one she probably would actually have liked is the one I’m dating now. But I missed out on decades of love and support. The calls, messages and notes I once thought suffocating would feel like the freshest mountain air now.

The frustration of cancer, and perhaps any disease, is how random and unfair it feels. My mom was probably the healthiest member of our little family, and she’s the one who goes? She made the world better, and this happens? The years soften the loss but never erase it.

Her life was about giving: to the migrant workers who sometimes slept in the brush below our house, to the single mothers struggling to get by, or anyone she saw suffering in any way. I have memories, when I was about 8, of her stopping in the rain off the side of I-15 in San Diego to help someone with a flat tire — though she hardly knew how to change one herself.

Medicine has progressed, but it can’t help if people don’t avail themselves of it. So do what you can to take care of yourself, and encourage others to do so. Your life is worth it, not only to you, but the hundreds of people you have touched or made better through your existence — just like my mom did in her too-short time on earth.