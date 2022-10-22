Start the Presses: Napa's Great Pumpkin cometh, and soon

In my office, as in many offices, there is a phone. That phone has a feature where a portion of the top of the handset glows red if there is voicemail. Those messages are a mixed bag: sometimes people call with issues about the content or delivery, sometimes people call with semi-obscure questions about an article published 10 or 20 years ago, and sometimes they call just to rant.

A somewhat memorable example of the latter happened earlier this week. A woman left a four-minute long monologue about, I think, an issue with her son and a library exhibit. When I called back to understand what was going on, she hung up on me with a curt “no thank you” after I said I was from the Register. I guess she thought I was selling something.

But sometimes, just sometimes, you get a juicy news tip. This was one of those weeks.

Rubén Frias, the foreman at Moulds Family Vineyard off Dry Creek Road just north of Napa city limits, got third place in the famed Half Moon Bay giant pumpkin contest a few weeks ago with a 2,118-pound gourd. His boss, owner Betsy Mould, sent in the hot tip.

So on Monday, I trekked over to the vineyard where Mould and Frias were showing off the pumpkin, sitting on the bed of a heavy-duty pickup truck. Its massive off-white body peaked over the top of the cab, casting a long shadow despite it only being early afternoon. It looked primordial, the type of thing a Triceratops might have found appetizing.

How do you get it off, I asked.

“With a forklift!” Frias laughed.

But that’s not how it got there in the first place, Mould noted, saying that Frias had structured a tripod-type device to delicately lift the pumpkin from its patch to ready it for the contest. Though heavyweight fruit competitions (and yes, a pumpkin is a fruit) are not beauty contests, any blemishes or scarring are potentially disqualifying, so you best be careful.

There are a surprising amount of rules, actually, set down by the Great Pumpkin Commonwealth, which sounds a bit like a United Nations-like deal headed by the Peanuts character Linus. In addition to the no-scarring rules, there are ones designed to keep folks from unfairly bulking up their prize pumpkins with lead or water. And, once a pumpkin is entered into a contest, it’s automatically DQ’d from any additional ones, so you need to be strategic about which one is taken where.

Frias jumped into the world of oversized pumpkins after being introduced to it in 2009 by his brother-in-law Leonardo Urena. In fact, his bronze-medal entry used one of his mentor’s seeds — Urena 1940 — crossed with a Mendi 2183. He explained that seeds — named after the grower with the pumpkin size as the appellation — from different plants are cross-pollinated to create ever-bigger pumpkins. The seeds from this latest science experiment, then, are Frias 2118.

“You have to get up before the bees, around 5 a.m.” he said. “You have to pollinate the flowers by hand. The bees, they’ll just pollinate the flowers from the same vine.”

He said he has to carefully prune the vines, keeping anything that might distract the plant from growing its biggest and best pumpkin. And, of course, keeping it fed and watered and away from any non-extinct animals that might want to take a bite. At the peak of its growing season, it gains up to 70 pounds a day, and it needs a lot of care. It’s a ton of work, literally.

So, you know, why?

There is some money involved. Frias said the winner of the Half Moon Bay contest — Travis Gienger of Minnesota — took home about $23,000 for his 2,560-pound gourd, or $9 a pound. Frias, who placed higher than anyone else in California, got $2,500 for third and Gary Miller, also from Napa, got $1,000 for fifth place.

But how much does it cost to grow it and transport it to contests?

Moulds laughed and Frias sighed with a smile.

“I don’t know,” she said. “I don’t want to think about it.”

There’s also a bit of public relations, too. The pumpkins are displayed at some of the wineries that use the Mould grapes — a rather different type of fruit — and photographed by visitors more often than Gavin Newsom at the French Laundry. The latest Frias masterpiece can be found at the Dakota Shy Winery in St. Helena, while its 1,604-pound sibling can be found at the Behrens Family Winery on Spring Mountain.

But for the most part, it’s just a hobby. An obscure, slightly odd hobby, but one just the same. It’s also a reminder that though Napa is mostly known for wine and grapes, there are plenty of other things grown around here — even in the middle of a vineyard.