Start the Presses: New blood in local news

After a spate of swirling rumors that occasionally blow through the valley we call home, confirmation came this week that the venerable Yountville Sun and Calistoga Tribune would live on in 2023 with new owners.

This is excellent news for Napa County in particular and local newspapering in general, as the permanent closure of those two publications would have left the two Upvalley communities with no local outlets focused exclusively on those areas. The Napa Valley Register does cover bigger issues going on in the two towns – the mayoral elections as well as the potential sale of the Napa County Fairground come to mind – but our focus has mainly been on Napa city and larger county issues.

Wait a minute, I hear some people saying, so they aren’t your competitors? In a sense, of course, yes. But the world of local journalism has gotten so small that it strikes me that this may be a chance for us to work together in some fashion rather than against one another. How that might function, of course, will need to be determined but I am incredibly optimistic that their continued, and strengthened, existence will increase transparency and accountability throughout the county. How can that not be a good thing?

–----

Speaking of increased strength, I want to extend a welcome to our newest reporter, Danielle Wilde, who started this Monday. Danielle will be focused on the business side of the wine industry, Napa Valley College and the city of Calistoga. Those three areas are not as disparate as they might first appear, but I feel the need to explain the logic here. Napa Valley College has a strong, and growing, wine program, making coverage of the goings-on there a natural fit for the wine industry reporter.

And Calistoga, despite the existence of nearby $1,500/night hotel rooms, is hardly the wealthiest in our county, and remains fiercely proud of its blue-collar roots and high percentage of Spanish-speaking residents. Its Lake County-adjacent location can make it feel remote and its residents often feel ignored by the governmental actions and officials in downtown Napa.

Danielle’s task will be to try to tell the stories of the people who work the vineyards and wineries, providing the on-the-ground tales of the folks who make up the backbone of our main agricultural product.

And, not incidentally, her addition to the staff means the Napa Valley Register and St. Helena Star are now fully staffed – the first time this has happened in my six-or-so months on the job. Welcome Danielle!

–----

Believe it or not, the holiday season is squarely upon us, and “All I Want for Christmas is You,” “Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree” or that earworm from the movie “Love Actually” will soon be filling the airwaves and our aural canals. As in years past, the Register would like to showcase some of the amazing, unsung, people in our community. If you have any nominations, please shoot an email to devans@napanews.com.

We’re looking for people flying below the radar who simply make the lives of those they touch better. Think less about the executives and leaders of the nonprofits, but everyday workers and volunteers who might otherwise be passed by.

And finally, an early heads-up that the next meeting of the Community Advisory Board will be at 5:30 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 1. The meetings, which are open to the public, are a chance for you to provide feedback on what you like, don’t like, or would like to see adjusted about our coverage. It’s also a chance for our staff to meet readers and give an update about any changes or adjustments we’ve made since the last time we met.

If this is the first time you’re hearing about this, don’t worry. We only had one previous meeting, in October, which was attended by a bit more than 20 people. I’m hopeful that by getting the word out a bit earlier we might get a few more people to attend.

Still, I was very impressed by the thoughtful comments and suggestions and I’m hopeful that these meetings will show that we truly want the Register to be a community trust and resource. Put it on your calendar!