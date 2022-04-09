Start the Presses: New Napa Valley Register editor wants to know what you want from the paper

On Thursday evening, the Napa County Historical Society held a grand kick-off for “The Story of Our Lives” exhibit, featuring newspaper reports from the 19th Century to today.

Many, if not most, of the blown-up front pages, old telephones, typewriters and the other detritus of old-school and modern storytelling came from the Napa Valley Register, St. Helena Star and The Weekly Calistogan as befitting those papers deep and long history in the county. It runs for the next few months, and I urge you to check it out.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help. Subscribe today! Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register.

It was a humbling experience for me, now having completed just my second week on the job as editor, and a reminder of the sacred trust a community places in its local paper. People may express concerns — or even complain mightily — about what we have done or fail to do, but frankly, that simply means they care.

My larger goal — one shared by the whole staff — is to make our papers an indispensable source of information for Napa County residents and visitors, to provide deep context of the workings of our government agencies, nonprofits and important industries, and to build upon the goodwill and trust that was placed in my predecessor, Sean Scully.

Like him, I want to use this space to do multiple things: to make announcements, to answer questions about our content, and provide insight into our thought processes regarding coverage decisions.

In the meantime, I want to rapidly increase my knowledge of the beauty, weirdness, controversies and quirks of Napa County. To do this, I’m going to be holding a series of meetings — both at the Napa Valley Register offices as well as in our communities — as a sort of listening tour. Stay tuned for information on specific dates and times in future columns as well as in our various social media channels.

During these events, I am hoping to get the answers to these larger questions:

What can our papers do to better serve our communities?

What type of content do you most prefer? Harder news? Sports? Features?

Would you trade deeper, more in-depth local coverage for fewer stories?

That last question is one that has been particularly on my mind as of late. In my short time here, the most consistent feedback I have received about our coverage was a general dislike of statewide, national or international news on our front page. (People seem to mind it less in the online editions.) This is because, I’ve been told, news about the war in Ukraine or U.S. Supreme Court nominations can be found in a hundred different places.

No one, I’m told, is looking to the Napa Valley Register for breaking news out of Washington, D.C. So why is it on A1?

The answer, at its base level, is space. It would certainly be possible to have nothing but local stories on the front page. In fact, that happened several times this week. However, the more in-depth and contextual a story is, the longer it takes to report, edit and publish it. More straight-ahead pieces about a meeting, a car crash or an event may have less overall value to readers, but I can all but guarantee my reporters can write a complete, fair story by deadlines.

If a story isn’t ready to go, it’s my responsibility as editor to hold it until that cake is fully baked. Bigger stories hold far more often. But is also my responsibility as editor to make sure my designers have all the content they need to fill up the front page. This is a decision that needs to be made every day.

Would you prefer smaller-impact stories — but more of them — or would you trade that for more important work and, by implication, more national and world news on A1? My preference, as you might guess, is the latter, but since I truly believe a community newspaper is a community trust, I want to know your thoughts.

On a slightly different note, I want to reiterate some longstanding policies regarding letters-to-the-editor. Generally speaking, we do not break news on the letters page. If you are alleging something we have not reported on, I can’t run it until we verify it's truth. If we are unable to do so, the letter will not run.

This is particularly important in the political season we currently find ourselves in. We get a significant volume of letters supporting — or opposing — various candidates or political figures. I do not spike — that is, refuse to run — letters because of who or what they support or oppose. Your opinions are your own, and you are entitled to them.

You are not, however, entitled to your own set of facts, and it’s incumbent on me to make sure any statements of facts in the letter met the same standards on the opinion page as they do on A1. If you want your letter published faster, limit it to your opinion and information about your preferred — or despised — figure published here or in other reputable news sources.

Additionally, several people have asked me about our endorsement process. Mail ballots will be coming out in the next few weeks, and it has been a practice of the Napa Valley Register to make its endorsements ahead of such mailings. However, because I am so new to Napa County and the paper — and have yet to meet any members of my editorial board — I believe it wise to not provide any endorsements for the June election.

I want to ask, in fact, how readers and the larger community feel about endorsements generally. Are they important to you? In what way? That will be something else I’d like to discuss in these community meetings.

And finally, I want to thank everyone I have met so far for being so incredibly welcoming. I am honored to be part of this paper and this community, and look forward to meeting more and more of you in the coming weeks and months.

Dan Evans can be reached at 707-256-2246 or devans@napanews.com

Catch the latest in Opinion Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.