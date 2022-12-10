Start the Presses: Notes and thoughts as 2022 ends

About a week ago, I made a bit of a tactical error during the famed “Open Enrollment” period many of us recently dealt with. For those blessedly unaware, each year employers allow their employees to adjust or change their insurance coverage and premiums. You generally only have a short time to do this, and those choices are — for the most part — locked in for the entirety of the next year.

It's a bit of a nerve-wracking process. It’s guessing what kind of care you think you might need, whether you’ll have to change doctors, and whether you would prefer to pay less in premiums now — with the chance of having to pay more for care if you actually need it — or the opposite.

Looking through the array of options provided by my employer, I decided to make it a bit more complicated on myself by comparing those rates and coverage plans against what the state offers via its Covered California plans. Unsure where to start, I Googled the program, clicked on the first link I saw and filled out the requested info.

It was only after I noticed they were looking for a lot more information than I thought needed — including a phone number — that I realized I probably wasn’t looking at the right place. Unfortunately, this only happened after I pressed the send button…and immediately started getting deluged with phone calls from insurance call centers.

At this point, I’m at nearly 100 calls with no clear end in sight. I tried ignoring the calls. They just called back. I answered the calls, saying politely that I was no longer interested. It didn’t work. And given I started to recognize the opening script from these folks, I’m guessing my request to be removed from the list was either ignored or denied.

So, what happened? The top Google link was for an ad, not the actual Covered California site. It looked official enough for your average harried newspaper editor, even one trained to spot such nonsense. Though I should have known it already, I’m going to be extra careful about who or what I’m giving any personal information away to.

(For the record, the actual Covered California site is simple, easy-to-use and requires no personal information outside of gender and date of birth in order to get a quote. And, as it turns out, that I get a better deal with my company anyhow, so the whole thing was a wash. Sigh.)

On a different note, I want to address the content of the opinion page. Napa County is a primarily left-leaning place, and the page primarily reflects those views, both in the out-of-town commentaries and columns we run in addition to the political cartoons. However, for the sake of balance, the staff and I have determined that it makes sense to regularly include points of view from the right side of the aisle.

In our hyper-partisan world, some people don’t like this. My unscientific survey, based on the calls and emails I get, indicate that people who would self-identify as progressive — on the left — or MAGA — on the right — are the folks most annoyed by content on the opinion page that does not share their worldview.

Political cartoons tend to get people the most fired up, I’ve noticed. Of course, that’s the whole point of the things. Opinions aren’t supposed to be neutral, and cartoons in particular often poke fun — sometimes meanly — at the other side.

However, as I have said before, I think it’s important for a wide range of viewpoints to be published on the page. I will acknowledge my own politics are left-of-center, but I believe reading and attempting to understand where more conservative voices are coming from helps me understand my own beliefs better. It doesn’t often change them, true, but it allows me to see those with opposing viewpoints as fellow Americans, not misguided — or worse — twits.

I will acknowledge that we could do a better job identifying certain voices as being right or left. As people trafficking in words in bulk, our staff sometimes forgets that the average reader may not be as aware of what the Heritage Foundation or Federalist Society stands for. We can do a better job labeling these pieces, and will start doing so.

There is, of course, an entirely different tack we could take. That would be to provide nothing but local content on the opinion page. This means the page would — at most — come out twice a week rather than daily. That’s because we don’t have enough local content to fill it seven days a week.

Given that tradeoff, most people seem to like it the way it is, even if the pieces sometimes frustrate or annoy. But I’d love to hear from you. My contact info is below. I promise not to call you 100 times if you respond.