Start the Presses: Opening the house

On Wednesday evening, the Napa Valley Register held its first open house in many moons at its offices on Soscol Avenue. About 40 people attended, munching on the finest snacks the Lucky off Trancas has to offer and drinking wine donated by the good people at the Napa Valley Vintners.

In a twist that occasionally makes me wonder if I'm living in a real-life version of a sitcom, the wine was, ahem, accidentally misappropriated by members of the Register’s ad team prior to the start of the open house.

This is partly my fault. I placed the box of wine on the table by the refrigerator in the break room after Rex Stults – NVV’s vice president – dropped off six bottles on Tuesday afternoon. I put the three bottles of white into the fridge, as one does, and immediately got distracted by something, as one is, leaving the three bottles of red in the box.

By long tradition that particular piece of office furniture is known as the “free” table. Folks will put various cookies, other treats or produce from home gardens on the table, urging any and all to take some home. Now, I knew this, but seeing as on every previous occasion a company-wide email announcing the availability of said goodies has gone out, I didn’t think I needed to say anything.

Clearly I should have, as a later investigation determined the three bottles of red were gone within the hour. Even more stress inducing, I didn’t know they were missing until an hour before our doors opened. Oops.

Red-faced about the case of the missing quarter-case of red wine, I bashfully explained the situation to Teresa Wall, the NVV’s director of communications, who was one of the first to arrive Wednesday.

“Oh,” she said. “No problem. I have a few open bottles we were using for a tasting. Do you want me to bring them in?”

I did indeed, and the good people of Napa were saved from whatever random choices I would have otherwise grabbed from the local grocery. My wine knowledge is still growing, after all, and it’s nice to have something curated.

Wine or no wine, though, I was impressed by not only the volume of the people who attended our open house, but the interest they showed in the inner workings of the paper as well as their thoughts about what they did – and did not – like.

Unlike the occasionally harsh email or voicemail criticisms directed our way, face-to-face interaction is far more of a dialogue. And, not surprisingly, being able to ask people why they felt what they did — and being very upfront about what I can, and cannot, change — left everyone involved feeling heard and understood.

It also inspired me to want to have more of these on a regular basis, as well as solving a bit of a dilemma I’ve been having about what to do with people I was unable to invite to be part of our seven-member editorial board. To my great surprise, nearly 30 people applied to be part of the board, which discusses and writes the official opinion of the paper.

The choices the staff and I made as to who would be the best candidates for the editorial board were based on an attempt to have it reflect, as much as possible, the wide variety of experiences, occupations and backgrounds that make up Napa County. But this means many very well qualified candidates did not get a spot, and I fretted about what to do.

But here is the plan: I’m inviting everyone who applied to be part of our community advising board. This group would meet monthly and discuss the overall direction of the paper. It gives me a chance to explain our choices to our most dedicated and interested readers, and gives those readers a chance to provide their views and hold us to account as needed.

Though it is now too late to apply to be part of the editorial board, being part of the community advising board is certainly still open. If that’s something that appeals to you, please drop me a note at devans@napanews.com.

As for the editorial board itself, once the group has been fully and completely confirmed, I’ll provide a brief intro of each of the members and explain a bit of how the process will work, so stay tuned.

Thank you to everyone who showed up Wednesday, and a big thanks to the reporters, editors and to my colleague Jay Scott for sticking around after their long days to interact with our readers, fans and, yes, critics. You are all what make Napa County Napa, and I’m proud to be part of it.