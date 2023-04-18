There are a few adages (or superstitions) in journalism. One is that if you need an important source to call you back, the best way to have that happen is to use the restroom. Invariably, that’ll be the time they choose to call.

Another is vacation blowback. If you deign to take even a couple days off, something critical will almost certainly happen – with the crisis in question being inversely proportional to your ability to do something about it.

As many people know from my voicemail message and automated email replies, I was out of the office last week. My girlfriend and I snuck down to Santa Barbara for a few days – and though it was weirdly colder there than in Napa, we thoroughly enjoyed ourselves. But I was quickly rocketed back to reality by the slew of emails castigating my ethics, sanity and taste for running a political cartoon last Thursday many felt to be anti-LGBTQ. We have run quite a number of these as letters-to-the-editor, and you may have seen them.

Though I did also receive notes telling me they thought the complaints were overwrought, the vast majority were very (very) critical. It struck me, though, that few of the people in the (let’s call them) neutral group wanted those opinions made public. This feels like an issue worth exploring more, but that will have to wait for a separate column.

But before I go any further, let me be clear: the printing of the cartoon was a mistake, and I apologize for any hurt or harm it caused. Political cartoons poke fun at our vulnerable spots by definition – that’s largely what humor is about as a whole. However, there are lines of taste and decency and this cartoon fell on the wrong side.

For those of you who are interested, here’s a bit more background about how this all happened and the steps I’m taking to reduce the chances of it happening again. One of the specific realities of print journalism in 2023 is the pressure to have an ever-expanding digital presence while maintaining content quality and facing down the existential threats of revenue shortfalls.

We have fewer people than we ever have, but more to do. And as Napa County grows, the ability for us to cover all of what’s important and interesting gets more and more difficult. Local newspapers around the country fill these gaps with wire copy – stories, photos and, yes, cartoons produced elsewhere and focused on regional, national and international issues.

Until fairly recently, the Register had a wide variety of political cartoons to choose from. Many were California or Bay Area focused, and those are the ones we often printed. There was still the occasional blowback (nothing riles people up like political cartoons it seems), but nothing on the scale of what happened last week.

But when the cartoon and advice pages changed last fall, the political cartoons were also reduced. Instead of having regional choices, we were left largely with ones focused on national or international topics. Those cartoons, in turn, have tended to be more critical of Democratic policies or actions than Republican ones.

The explanation for this remains a bit unclear, as many of these same cartoonists took an almost childlike glee in smacking around the absurdities and horrors of the Trump Administration. It could be a simple overcorrection: Given that many of these cartoonists hold left-leaning opinions personally, they may be feeling an internal pressure to skewer the Biden Administration with the same ferocity. Whatever the reason, our selections are smaller and often more right-leaning.

In this particular instance, we were doubly constrained by a delay by the providers of even those cartoons. It was chosen out of desperation as the clock clicked down, its meaning clouded by the fog of deadline stress.

It’s clear to me now that we’re a bit stuck structurally, and I’m fortunate it didn’t happen sooner. So what to do? Here’s an idea I’ll be trying out:

There is no law requiring the Register to have a daily opinion page. Many people have made it clear they would prefer more local and regional voices – as well as letters to the editor. The clearest way to make that a reality is to reduce the number of column inches we need to fill each week. Should we get a deluge of letters about a particular topic, we can always jump those to a second page.

This also has the added benefit of giving us a wider selection of cartoons to choose from, as well as the time to fill that space with something thoughtful and thought-through rather than rushing to pick something because it fits.

I believe this will make a distinct and positive difference, and allow the opinions page to better reflect the interests and values of the Napa County community. I will not shy away from publishing pointed critiques or even harsh judgements of local, regional, or national decisions or policies. This incident has been a learning experience for both myself and the Register staff, and I believe our antennas are much more finely tuned now because of it.

Thank you, as always, for reading and for your passion.