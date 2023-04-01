There are several enduring mysteries in Napa County. Why does everything seem to close down at 9 p.m., even on the weekends? Are the trees north of Calistoga truly petrified or just scared? How many glasses of Screaming Eagle (at $150-plus a pop) does the wine vending machine at the Oakville Grocery actually go through? Does anyone actually use that rickety rope swing up in Westwood Hills Park?

And, of course, when will the state Fair Political Practices Commission finally get around to releasing its findings about Supervisor Alfredo Pedroza? We’re now at a year and counting of the original complaint, which claimed he had a less-than-honest interest in his in-laws’ purchase of a potential vineyard near the controversial Walt Ranch project.

Since we’re on the subject, what happened to all of the signatures gathered in that recent down-in-flames attempt to recall him?

That clock ran out in early February, when proponents failed to deliver the more than 3,000 signatures that would have been needed to get it on the ballot. How many did they actually gather? It’s unclear, as those folks did not turn in a single piece of paper.

In one of those small-town things Napa is famed for, I live in Pedroza’s district and we’re both members of the Sunrise Rotary. So though I see him in person more than most folks, we haven’t talked much about all this, as I’m fairly certain he’d like to put all of this far, far in the rearview. But until the FPPC does its thing, the Walt Ranch fracas keeps hanging around, wafting its odor like wine soured in the sun.

And that’s not the only smoke in the air. The recall attempt, initially organized by Beth Nelsen and Lisa Seran, made a big splash when they filed the official papers last fall. As recalls are very uncommon in (mostly) genteel Napa County, this was a pretty big deal and landed on the Register’s front page.

Rather annoyingly, proponents of the recall blew up that story, posted it on a vinyl banner, and put it on a vacant building on Main Street. I found this irksome because it makes it appear that the paper has taken a side in this dispute; we did not then, and do not now.

I want to note that, in the spirit of fairness, when the recall attempt failed to get enough signatures to get it on the ballot, we also placed that story in a prominent position on A1. That story did not show up, larger than life, on that building, though that’s hardly surprising. What is surprising is that Nelsen, who was collecting the signatures, did not turn in any at all. Instead, she burned them in some type of ceremony – a move that just adds to the overall oddness of all this.

Napa County Registrar of Voters John Tuteur, who also serves as assessor and recorder-county clerk, sent a letter to the 36 official proponents of the Pedroza recall attempt, asking them to attest — under penalty of perjury — to how much they knew about what happened. (Nelsen and Seran do not live in the Pedroza district, and could not be official "proponents.")

The letter goes point-by-point through the process, asking those folks to say whether they were or were not aware of certain actions. Here's his rundown:

Tuteur reached out to Nelsen and Seran on Jan. 9, letting them know of the legal requirement to turn in the petitions by Feb. 9 — the deadline — even if not enough signatures had been gathered. Nothing was turned in on the deadline, and the following day, Nelsen told Tuteur a portion of the petitions had been burned.

He responded that Nelsen needed to turn in any remaining petitions, but instead of doing so, those petitions were also burned.

Tuteur, in a phone call, said about a third of those affidavits had been returned — all denying they knew about any of these actions. Tuteur said he took those steps to educate the proponents and the public, that "a recall effort is a serious thing and not to be taken lightly."

Nelsen, in an email, said that, despite assurances to the contrary, the confidentially of the signers would not or could not be guaranteed. This made it a public safety issue as knowledge of their identities could have opened up them potential intimidation or retaliation. (California election law states petitions of this type are shielded from public view.)

Seran, for her part, said this week she was “apoplectic” to learn the petitions had been destroyed, and that Nelsen has refused to talk to her since that day. She said she stopped active involvement with the campaign last November over a dispute regarding tactics.

“I was more than surprised,” Seran said when she found out. “I was speechless and furious.”

She said she gave Nelsen two sheets with about 15 names on them. As for the total number, she said she could only guess.

“I thought we didn’t have enough,” Seran said. “I figured that. I had thought we had between 500 and 1,200, but now I don’t know if we had 500.”

It’s clear, from letters-to-the-editor published in the Register, that the pro-recall people had more than one purpose. Yes, they truly wanted to bounce him from the dais, but regardless of its success the hope was that it would wound Pedroza so badly that he would slink away from public life.

That aim, it appears, also has not borne fruit, as he declared himself a candidate for state Senate last week. If history is any guide, the letters page will soon be filled with dueling portraits of Pedroza, either touting his accomplishments or castigating his failures — real or imagined.

And perhaps lost in all of this is that this specific issue is moot. The vote that riled-up his opponents was redone – the development was approved, again, without his participation. And the owners of Walt Ranch are in discussion with the Land Trust of Napa Valley to potentially make that land open space. The deadline for that to occur is May 31.

This would, presumably, make the land purchased by Pedroza’s in-laws less valuable and eliminate any ongoing conflict.

As to whether there ever was a conflict at all, we will just have to wait for the excruciatingly slow wheels of the FPPC to turn.