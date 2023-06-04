Though BottleRock has again departed, along with the various bootleg vendors and fly-by-night hot dog stands, the ones that may very well remember the weekend the longest are just about to complete their school year.

Of all the things that make BottleRock unique, its openness to families is one of the most distinctive. Despite the loudness and occasionally rowdy atmosphere, there is an oasis in the middle of it all for the grammar school set and their parents.

Just past the gates sat the “LittleRockers Zone,” filled with activities to amuse and entertain kids from toddlers to middle school age: face painting, drum circles, button making, a mini-garden, and various table games and toys. For the parents, it also served as a quiet(er) place to rest for a second and deal with any kiddie-related needs in the diaper and nursing areas.

Because I did not have any kids in tow, I had to check in to explain my business — as you might hope and expect. I chatted with Hailey Perry, telling her I was trying to figure out why parents might take the chance of bringing their littles to Lizzo or tykes to Thievery Corporation. (I have seen first-hand how quickly your average 8-year-old can go from giggles to sobs, so brining one seems like a heck of a risk.)

This was Perry’s second year working the gate to the area. Her main job, it seemed, was to make sure parents didn’t bring in any booze — something she had to remind folks of a few times during our five-minute conversation. Watching moms shotgun Chardonnay at the entrance to the area was pretty amusing, I have to admit.

“Parents want to share music with their kids, but have a place away from the craziness,” said Perry. “It’s just special. It’s what it’s all about.”

Do non-parents try to come in?

“Sometimes,” she laughed. “I had to tell a couple of people that the face painting was only for the kids.”

Perry said she brought her 9-year-old sister who “had the time of her life.”

“People are so friendly, so family orientated,” she said, adding BottleRock was the only music festival she would feel comfortable bringing children to.

A little further into the section Kenny Radasa from Fairfield was playing with his two daughters Ebe, 12, and Killian, 6. Radasa, who served eight years in the Army, said his time in the service gave him a higher-than-average “situational acumen.”

“I feel safe,” he said, of the police and overall security. “If anything were to go awry it would be addressed.”

Asked what show he was most looking forward to sharing with his girls, he said, without hesitation: Wu-Tang Clan. (Now, I realize Ol’ Dirty Bastard made Grammy history in 1998 when he said “Wu-Tang is for the children,” but I always thought he was joking.)

Aren’t you concerned your kids are gonna, um, learn some new words, I asked.

Nah, he replied. They know what words are OK for adults to use and what ones aren’t OK for kids.

“I mean, I know they probably use them anyhow,” he said, “but not around me.”

A little further in was Jessica Lopez and Matt Mayer. Lopez grew up in Sonoma, and now lives with Napa-native Mayer. They were there with Mila, 8, and Madison, 3. The couple have been coming with their kids since Lopez was pregnant with their youngest.

Mayer said he’s often surprised how helpful and friendly the staff is with people with kids. He said they were close to the stage for Post Malone’s act when suddenly things got really, really crowded. It felt a little dicey for a moment, he said, but without any fuss, the security folks let them get out of the scrum by way of the VIP area.

“But music, it just brings people together,” said Mayer. “For example, I didn’t know how many middle-aged housewives listened to Lizzo.”

And she probably got a few more fans from the second grade that night too.