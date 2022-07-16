Start the Presses: Taproom trolling?

And the wort thickens.

On Friday, a group of people purporting to be deeply, solidly, undeniably against the alleged Voodoo Ranger IPA Action Park had a second public protest near the site they say the beer brand claims will be the location of its 136-acre boozy wonderland.

That site, near Silverado Trail, is squarely within the Ag Preserve. Now, I realize I haven’t been in Napa County that long, but building anything non-agricultural related in the famed preserve would require such cascading and improbable levels of approvals – including a voter initiative – so as to be patently ridiculous.

Put it another way: if the county Planning Commission AND Board of Supervisors were to approve such a thing (and they wouldn’t), a stunned populace would toss them out of office faster than you could say Chesa Boudin. And, besides, the only way the required voter initiative would pass would be if New Belgium Brewing – the parent company of Voodoo Ranger – were to spike the local water supply with its product – or perhaps something stronger.

Even setting that 120-foot-tall-keg issue aside, something still smells more than 130,000 gallons of stale beer left out in the sun. A beer park is delusional, so what is Voodoo trying to do? How do these “protesters” fit in?

First, though, do I truly know this is an Astroturf campaign bought and paid for by Voodoo? I do not. However, there’s enough weirdness and coincidence to lead me to conclude this is a troll-those-snotty-wine-drinkers-in-Napa viral-marketing play. Here my evidence:

The names given in a press release about the protest for two of the organizers – Toni O’Malle and Jack Pala – turned up goose eggs in our public records searches. Not just in Napa, but pretty much anywhere. Also, the “Not in Napa” website set up to gather support for the cause looks remarkably like the one Voodoo Ranger has made to promote the beer park. Same designer? Maybe.

And then there’s the protesters themselves.

The group on Friday consisted of about a dozen people holding signs near the eastern terminus of Trancas Street, confusing, or perhaps bemusing, mid-afternoon passers-by and a local newspaper editor. No other media, it seemed, had fallen for it – or had left before I got there.

A white car near the middle of things had its hatchback open, revealing what must have been several hundred dollars’ worth of stickers and signs bearing the “Not in Napa” logo. From my experience, it’s unusual to see such professionally designed stuff in an organic protest, even in affluent areas.

Though the protest focus was on the public street, the cars of the protesters – not a one with a license plate frame from a Napa or Sonoma County dealer, I’ll note – were parked near or between the vines of HdV Wines.

Given how touchy wineries can be about folks doing non-wine-buying things on their properties, the fact they weren't chased off immediately indicates the venue knew what was happening, and perhaps had been paid for the privilege. I tried to get to the bottom of this by asking the winery brass, but received nothing but a polite, but firm, “no comment.”

So I tried to talk to the protesters themselves. I identified myself and asked four people whether the names of the organizers on the press release were real. I received a few smiles, but no one stepped forth to claim they were either O’Malle or Pala, nor did anyone point anyone by those names out to me.

I then asked for their names – some provided a full name, while others only a first. Everyone balked, however, when I asked them to prove what they were telling me by way of a government ID.

I also asked each whether they were being paid for being there. Two denied it outright, one ignored the question and the fourth suddenly found he had somewhere else he urgently needed to be.

At a couple of minutes past 4 p.m., a woman in blue started to hustle everyone off the property. At first she said that the police were texting her, claiming they were going to arrest people if they didn’t leave, though, after I pressed her, she changed that to say it was the property owner that was making the threats.

“So,” I asked, “you didn’t have permission to be here? It wasn’t just that your agreed-upon time to be on the property expired?”

No, she insisted. The group had apparently, guerilla-style, just decided on parking a bunch of cars on the property of a high-end Napa winery and didn't think anyone would notice.

Unanswered, of course, is how HdV had her cell number to make such threats if the group had just showed up unannounced or why it came, coincidentally, at the top of the hour.

So it’s all very weird and seems like a gigantic waste of time and money. But, then again, there’s a lot of money in the corporate chain of Voodoo and New Belgium.

New Belgium itself is a subsidiary of another company, which is also a subsidiary of an even bigger company, and so on until you get to Kirin – the multi-billion Japanese beverage juggernaut. Paying a few actors to “protest” would be pocket change.

Still, what is this all about? My best guess is that Voodoo is planning on building something in Napa County – perhaps a taproom – and a junior marketing exec thought a trolling-style campaign would make an impression on his or her bosses.

Perhaps they thought there were enough reactionary anti-growth folks in town to do the heavy lifting for them, easing the road for whatever the actual plan might be.

But, if that’s true, they were also banking that Napans don’t have a sense of humor about themselves, something that appears to have been a bad bet.