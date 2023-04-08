I have to admit, I never gave the set of beige and red buildings, set off Soscol Avenue by its enormous parking lot, much thought the dozens of times I drove or walked by. Even the concept of an Elk’s Lodge seemed somehow lost to a different era, a time when (almost solely) men in semi-secret societies cracked wise while drinking martinis in wood-paneled rooms.

There are probably a good number of people who don’t even know Napa boasts such a club, and that’s probably just fine for the Elk’s. Like many societies, they have a language and tradition that would only make sense if you’re already in the know – the top person at a lodge is referred to, without irony, as “exalted leader,” for example. Many of the facilities are for members only, something noted, confusingly, on a metal sign attached to the inside of the men’s room. (This may also be an inside joke.)

But on Thursday evenings, the lodge opens its doors to the public to provide the best value for live music in three counties. Though called an Open Mic night, the folks who regularly croon and play have serious musical chops.

“It’s just a wonderful, organic connection,” said Lisa Splendid, who helps run the weekly event along with Hugh Winters. “Very down-home, home-spun thing.”

I found out about all this by way of the Register’s photographer, Nick Otto, who by dint of his job and personality, tends to get the scoop on Napa’s hidden treasures. We ambled over to the lodge recently to check things out, and were decidedly not disappointed.

Gay Gagne often tends bar in addition to her duties overseeing the RV parking lot. The counter is enormous, stretching from an interior bar area, wrapping around to the main event space and popcorn maker.

“Is this the largest bar in Napa?” Nick asked.

“It’s the largest bar in Napa tended by one woman,” she replied.

Yes, the patrons are primarily of retirement age. Yes, the bar and stage is something that the fictional Fred Brady might have designed in his 1970s-era architecture studio. And yes, it looks like it belongs more in rural Ohio than Wine Country.

But the music is amazing, the people are friendly, and the drinks are cheaper than almost anywhere else. That’s the point.

Having overheard it was my first time at the event, Dan “Kodiak” Kinder took me by the elbow, bought me a drink and told me a story about his pitching days at Napa Valley College in the 1970s.

He had just gotten home from Vietnam, having served in the Air Force, and a buddy asked him to try out for the team, which was known at the time for being on the losing side of football-size scores.

Kinder made the team, and was brought in as relief for the bottom of the sixth inning. He got the first guy out, but the second one got a single. The third batter, who had the best batting average in the league, hit a screamer to the shortstop who tagged first for an unassisted double play.

“We still lost 28-2,” he said. laughing. “But I did my job.”

As for how he got the nickname – no one calls him “Dan” – Kinder said after getting out of the service, he grew out his hair and beard. A set of players for an opposing team opined one day that he looked like a bear – a Kodiak, specifically – and the sobriquet stuck.

Soon enough, Kinder soon left his stories and his drink to boogie to Rolling Stones and Jefferson Airplane covers. It’s about relaxation and joy – and perhaps a literal expression of the aphorism “Dance like nobody's watching.”

It all started about five years ago when Uncorked – a tasting room that served as the former open mic host – closed down. Dennis Connolly, who’s been an Elk’s member for more than three decades, asked Elk’s brass about moving the venue to the lodge.

“How much are the musicians going to charge?” he remembers Calvin Cox, the exalted leader at the time asking.

Nothing, Connolly responded.

“Well, we won’t charge them anything either.”

And so, the Elk’s Open Mic has never had a cover charge and, presumably, never will. Though Napa has dramatically changed over the decades, and will undoubtedly become ever-more exclusive and pricey as the years wear on, there are parts that are very much worth preserving. This is one.