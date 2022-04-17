Start the Presses: The importance of community voices

As I get to know this amazing and vibrant community, I have been surprised by how much passion people have for our letters-to-the-editor page. I suppose I shouldn’t be, as this longstanding and important forum is one of the best and easiest ways for neighbors to let neighbors know what’s working, what’s not, and what needs to change.

It came to mind partly due to the fact the political season is upon us. Numerous offices are up for grabs in the June primary, among them supervisor and sheriff. As I mentioned last week, due to my newness — and the fact the editorial board has not met for some time due to both the vacancy in the editor’s chair as well as COVID — I felt it didn’t make sense for the Napa Valley Register to make any endorsements in this round.

But rest assured that we will have extensive and rigorous coverage of these races, fully introducing them to voters and providing — to the best of our ability — the information and analysis they need to make their choice. Additionally, as in years past, we have been — and will continue to — print letters from readers explaining why they believe one candidate is best or why another should be avoided.

Because of this, I think it’s a good idea now for me to explicitly state the Register’s letters-to-the-editor policy to avoid confusion and to help guide those who chose to write. Like all things in this world, it is a living document and may need to be tweaked and changed as circumstances do.

When working at its best, the letters-to-the-editor page is a lightly edited and curated feature. We at the paper strive to have a variety of viewpoints and opinions shared on its page — including criticism of our coverage. However, care must be taken to ensure that anything printed meets the same standards as anything else published in print and online.

The letters page should also, like anything else in the paper, be interesting and relevant — meaning we should not overly repeat the same point of view, even if written by different people. They should also be on topics of interest to our readers. As we are primarily a local news organization, we will rarely publish letters from readers that are not about Napa County or happenings and issues in the greater Bay Area. This is not about censoring views, but making sure not to browbeat or bore readers.

Submitted letters will be fact-checked and copyedited for adherence to Associated Press and internal style. Opinions, unless racist, sexist, bizarre or off-topic, can and should be allowed a full airing. However, a full and true name must be used along with the city/town of residence. We do not print or publish anonymous letters.

Due to the size of our staff, there is a limited amount of time we can spend fact-checking individual pieces. If we are unable to ascertain the truth of a statement of fact — that is, not pure opinion — within a short amount of time, we will have to decline to publish. Letter writers are encouraged to provide links or other proof to back up their claims, as this will both speed up the process and make it more likely for the piece to get into the paper.

Though we strive to publish as many letters as possible, no one has the right to have something published, and we reserve the absolute right to decline publication. Reasons a letter might not be published include:

Letters that require a burdensome amount of time to fact check

Writers who refuse to accept the edits we make

Letters that include racist, sexist, or discriminatory statements or opinions

Letters that do not relate to issues of local importance or interest

Significant repetition of a particular point of view by the same or different writers

Letters that are longer than 800 words

Or if the writer has been published one or more times in the previous 30 days

And, in the end, the final decision on whether to print or not print a letter rests with me. I’m always happy to explain, as best I can, my reasoning, or to admit mistakes if and when they happen. I’m certainly not perfect, but I know from deep experience that trust is borne from transparency, not perfection.

