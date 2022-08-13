Start the Presses: The mystery revealed!

The mystery, if it ever truly was a mystery, is over. The Voodoo Ranger IPA Action Park is not coming to Napa, and it never was. The whole thing was a marketing gimmick — a silly, over-the-top hoax designed to create some pearl-clutching among the more gullible members of the county…and, of course, to sell beer.

Adam Fetcher, a senior PR guy for the suds company, sent out a statement to reporter Barry Eberling on Monday, giving up the ghost.

In it, Fetcher — who does appear to be an actual human person — said the whole idea was “a fun way to poke at the cultural tension between the global symbol of exclusivity and ‘taste’ Napa represents, and a growing movement — especially among younger people — that embraces a spirit of inclusivity (and a bit of irreverence) and seeks out spaces where anyone can feel 100% comfortable being their true selves.”

It goes on:

“We truly appreciate the passion we saw from Napa residents in sharing their honest reactions to an admittedly preposterous Theme Park proposal, and we’re huge fans of this beautiful area and the incredible food and wine the region is known for. While Napa remains a global icon of taste and class, we found the local community extremely warm, welcoming, and thoughtful. It’s our hope that everyone, whether you were for or against the park, can have a laugh at this point and enjoy whatever beverage you like best with people you love.”

In a follow-up email, Fetcher said the company will be showing its love for the county by way of a $10,000 donation to the Napa Community Foundation.

We were not the first to report this story — nor the fact the company acknowledged it was a hoax — because, well, the whole thing is kinda stupid. Given we all-but-knew immediately this was a viral marketing ploy, using our pages for what amounted to a long-form advertisement seemed like a poor use of resources. (Still, though, the newsroom got a good laugh at the concept. We had to admit it was pretty creative.)

But, sigh, a few local and national outlets picked up on it, so I figured we had to at least try to set the record straight. Media peer pressure, if you will.

So now for some media criticism: some of the coverage was pretty, well, sloppy. Adweek’s coverage claimed the faux park seriously roiled the Napa rubes, saying “activists quickly set up Facebook groups, launched petitions and flooded city council meetings in protest, drawing widespread media coverage.”

Er, no it didn’t. I fielded a few phone calls from locals wondering if it was real, but folks quickly concluded it was fake after a few minutes of working through the details. Napa city reporter Edward Booth tells me not a single person has mentioned the “controversy” during any recent meetings, a few fewer than a flood of IPA-haters.

And my own crack reporting strongly indicates the “activists” were, in fact, bought and paid for by Voodoo, and it seems more than a little likely that the Facebook groups were also created by the company itself.

I asked Fetcher about that. Yep, I was right. Mostly.

“The protesters included participants seeded by the Voodoo Ranger team mixed with residents who joined organically,” he said, “and the social media discussion was full of organic posts on both sides.”

As for the “widespread media coverage”: a few outlets covered it, sure, but a quick Google search indicates a bit more than a dozen stories – total – were written or produced. Still, the Adweek piece goes on to claim a billion pageviews were generated by newspapers, broadcast, blogs, podcasts and social media postings.

Not sure how that astronomical number was reached, but Fetcher did confirm the figure, making me assume Adweek simply repeated it uncritically. Heck, it may be true, but our website and social media channels contributed about 10,000 to that total. A billion seems unlikely.

Finally, in the interest of journalism, I went out and bought a six-pack of Voodoo Ranger. It’s good, but it's not going to be flowing down Trancas Avenue. So, for the 12 people out there who were actually worried about it, rest easy.