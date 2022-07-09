Start the Presses: Updates and notes

About a month ago, I moved from my temporary digs near Imola Avenue to my townhome just off of Trancas Street – about as far as one can go while still staying in the Napa city limits. As those who have done it recently can attest, moving is a pain.

Sometimes quite literally: A bandage currently wraps around my left thumb, the aftermath of a mishap involving my new patio table, and my knuckles are decidedly more chafed from various rewiring and installation projects. And then there’s the supply chain woes: A long-ago ordered range sits somewhere between Asia and America, leaving a rather noticeable hole in the middle of the kitchen.

But the hassles of it all are fully and truly worth it, as I know how lucky I am to be able to afford a home in this part of the world. Also, it makes me feel that much more invested in the community, heart, soul and 30-year mortgage.

Beyond the changes and updates in my personal life, though, I wanted to take a moment to talk about some upcoming updates to the paper’s format.

Shortly after I started – just over three months ago – the Santa Rosa Press Democrat closed its presses, requiring us to find another venue to put our words and images into physical form.

The change has largely been a good thing, with crisper pages and better-looking photos. But it also meant we had to go from a four-section paper to a two-section one. This, in turn, required a daily juggling of where the different elements – that is, the News, Opinion, Sports, Features and Obituaries pages – would fit.

This meant there was often an inconsistency of where to find any specific one on any given day.

For example, the Opinion page might be in the B-section next to Sports on Tuesday and behind News in the A-section on Wednesday. Obituaries ran wherever we had a color page, as that is often a requirement of the people who purchase the tributes. All of it was less than ideal, and many of you have called and written to say you would like to see things a bit more set. We have listened, and believe we have a solution.

Starting on Wednesday, the News, Opinion and Obituaries pages will be anchored to the A-section while Sports and Features will always be in the B-section. Additionally, on certain days of the week, Features will lead the B-section rather than it always being Sports.

As Sports has led the section for quite a long time, this may initially take some getting used to. However, we thought the summer months – when far less local athletic activity occurs – would be an excellent time to try this out. Please let me know your thoughts.

Along those lines, I also want give an early heads-up for an open house we’re planning for next month. Now that I’ve started to get a hang of running this organization, I want to meet more of the people that truly make it the special place that it is. We’re tentatively looking to the first week of August at the Register’s offices. Look for more on that soon.

Thank you, as always, for reading.