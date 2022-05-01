Start the Presses: Updates on changes at the newspaper

I wrote part of this while on an airplane, cruising — so the pilot tells us — at about 27,000 feet on my way to Miami for a friend’s wedding. The specificity of that always struck me as a bit odd. Should I have an opinion about our altitude? What do I do with this information? I suppose it is amazing to be hurtling at 500 miles-per-hour while several miles in the air, but the reality of it seems so common that the once-amazing becomes pedestrian.

Right before I left for this quick trip to South Florida, Kelly Doren, the Register’s copy desk chief, remarked a former colleague used to refer to the production and delivery of a newspaper as “a daily miracle, mostly put into the recycling before noon.”

It is remarkable if you think about it: the work it takes to report, write, edit and design; the translation of that work on our website and social media channels; the pure physical labor of the press; and the work it takes to get all of that delivered to your doorstep (and not in a puddle of water). Another example, perhaps, of the amazing becoming pedestrian.

Airline travel, with the loosening of masking restrictions, feels a bit strange to me. The queues at the security checkpoints, the people sleeping on the floor following a missed or delayed flight, the strangers laughing over a beer at 10 a.m. — it all looks normal, I suppose. But things are a bit cleaner, a bit safer, and a bit more aloof.

At the risk of stretching this comparison to the breaking point, I’d like to take a moment to talk about a few changes at the paper you may have noticed since I started just a month ago. Some made the look and feel of the publication cleaner, but some may have made us seem more aloof. Some of these I instituted, but others I did not. Despite the popular imagination, the editor of a newspaper is usually the second-in-command, with the first banana position going to the head of the business side, often called the publisher.

Making this slightly more complicated at the Napa Valley Register is the structure instituted by its owner — Lee Enterprises. Under this structure, I report to a regional editor, who is in charge of the papers from Montana to California, while my colleague Jay Scott — whose title is president — reports to a regional publisher. The circulation folks — where you pay the bill and complain if the carrier throws it on your roof — report up to a different chain.

This has some advantages. Since my boss is a journalist as well — not a business-side executive — the decisions we make on content and public outreach are based solely on what we believe best serves the readers of the community, not based on what might please or upset our advertisers.

But on the downside, it can be difficult to coordinate when changes are made or — as it happens everywhere in the corporate world — mandated from up the chain. However, Jay and I have considerable autonomy to run our respective parts of the business as we see fit, and the two of us work together as much as is possible and appropriate.

Here’s a quick rundown of some of those changes:

Closure of the office to the public: This happened, as I remember, my second day on the job. This was a business side decision, based on financial considerations and the idea that 99% of what people came into the office was more efficiently done online or by phone. Though true, there was a certain loss of a community feel by this decision.

Though the office is closed to walk-ins, we are happy to chat about any concerns or news tips you may want to share. You just need to make an appointment. My contact information is printed on A2 every day, and the rest of the staff’s info can be found on our website here: https://napavalleyregister.com/contact/staff.

I understand that may be frustrating, but knocking on the front door with a concern or to pay a bill will just frustrate you more. That’s because all we’re able to do is point you to our main call center number: 877-433-5056. There are good, hardworking folks on the other end of that line, and they can and will help you.

I also understand that some folks have expressed concerns about legal filings — items like fictitious name statements that are required to be published in our paper. That’s Jay’s side of things, and I know he’s aware and is working on solutions. He may share them directly or ask me to do so in this space. Stay tuned.

Changes in placement and number of sections: A couple of weeks ago, the closure of the Press Democrat’s presses — which published the Register after the 2014 earthquake damaged our own equipment — forced us to use a different press. That press necessitated us going from four sections to two. There was no loss in the amount of content — the sections were simply twice as big — and the reception of the change has been largely positive.

Occasionally, though, this has meant we needed to move the highly-read opinion section from the A section to the B section. This is likely to continue for some time, as all of us get used to the new way of doing things. However, the location of the section will always be in the index, and its location online has not changed.

The Weekly Calistogan: About a week before I arrived, a decision was made to stop the publication of the nearly 150-year-old paper. No editor wants to be the last editor of any publication, and I am no different. However, neither the business nor editorial side had been able to connect fully with the people of that community for several years, and there were many internally that said this was simply an acceptance of reality.

Still, I am currently left with a significant hole in my coverage and am still determining the best way to fill it. Suggestions are certainly welcome, but rest assured I am definitely on the case.

Change in cost of daily and Sunday papers: Starting this past Wednesday, the cost of the daily paper increased from $1 to $2 and the Sunday paper from $2 to $3. Again, this was a business side decision, based, as I understand, on the increasing costs of paper, ink and delivery. I realize this is a large increase, so we on the editorial side need to double down to make sure you’re truly getting your money’s worth.

Ending on a more positive topic, I want to talk about a new feature being added to the print edition and a series starting next week.

You may notice in Sunday's edition a number of QR codes — those funny square digital things you have now probably seen dozens of times in restaurants. Just like in those places, you point your smartphone's camera at the code and click on the link that appears. Depending on the one you choose, that link will take you to a number of different places — photo galleries, videos, stories that developed past the print deadline, and more. The initiative, called NewsVu, is our way of bridging the print-digital divide, utilizing the power of both platforms to inform, inspire and educate.

And starting on Tuesday, we will have a piece each day through the following Sunday on different aspects of the June 7 election, including campaign finance reports and in-depth looks at the candidates in the various races.

Due to my newness in the community, as I’ve said before, I didn’t think it appropriate for our editorial board — which has yet to formally meet — to make these endorsements for this round. However, I do believe it is a sacred duty of a newspaper to give people the information they need to make intelligent and informed decisions. You’ll have to let me know if we succeeded.

Executive editor Dan Evans can be reached at 707-256-2246 or devans@napanews.com

